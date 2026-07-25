John’s hospital bills

My husband John Cox is in the hospital for an infection in his foot and the hospital bill is already $14,953 it’s only been since 6/29/26 and today is 6/30/26 . I have insurance but not the out of pocket cost . We have our church and friends and family praying for healing and wholeness to his flesh in Jesus Name. We are Christian’s and our God is bigger and can do miracles. We are believing for healing and supernatural finances to be provided. No weapon formed against us shall prosper in Jesus Name and. By Hus stripes his foot is healed . We are decreeing and declaring now in Jesus Name healing is done now. We would appreciate any donations at this time. God bless each of you .