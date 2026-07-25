John's Heart Health





John Henry Byler, age 34, has been facing heart health challenges over the past four months. This past week, he was hospitalized again, and doctors now believe they have identified the underlying issue. Lord willing, they plan to perform a procedure on Monday, July 13th, that they hope will give him a much healthier future.

We invite you to join us in helping cover the cost of this procedure, as well as supporting John Henry during the time he is unable to work. Your kindness and care mean more than you know. God bless you for giving.



