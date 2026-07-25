John's Funeral Expenses

Over the past few years, John’s health slowly began to decline. Despite facing increasing medical challenges, he continued to do the best he could while living on a fixed income. Like many families, planning for the unexpected was difficult, and unfortunately John did not have life insurance in place.





John was more than just someone who struggled with health issues. He was a father, a brother, and someone deeply loved by those around him. His passing has left a painful hole in the lives of his family, especially his two children who are now faced with the heartbreaking task of laying their father to rest.





Funeral expenses can be overwhelming, and during a time of grief the last thing a family should have to worry about is how they will afford to say goodbye to someone they love. John’s children Logan and Moriah are doing their best to honor their father’s life, but they need help covering the costs associated with funeral and burial arrangements.





We are asking for any support you may be able to give. No amount is too small, and every donation will go directly toward giving John the respectful farewell he deserves. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much.





Thank you for helping John’s children during this incredibly difficult time as they work to lay their father to rest and begin the long journey of healing.