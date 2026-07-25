Johnny Moody Colorectal Cancer

Johnny is a native of Asheville, N.C. and calls Charlotte home. He has always strived to serve others. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps (infantry) and U.S. Army (military police). Johnny was always interested in medicine and his career started as a professional firefighter for the city of Asheville. He was fortunate enough to be a part of a team that was awarded the lifesaving medal for a successful resuscitation of a patient. Johnny then found his love for medicine and graduated in 2013 with a masters degree as a family nurse practitioner. Johnny currently works helping women and men balance hormones and general wellness. Johnny loves spending his time with his lovely daughters and beautiful wife at the beach. Johnny was unfortunately diagnosed with colorectal cancer in January of 2025. Johnny has always helped others in all of his professions and now needs your help financially to fight colorectal cancer. Johnny has unfortunately exhausted most all of traditional medicine therapies and failed. The money is needed for therapy that isn’t covered under insurance.

God Bless You All.