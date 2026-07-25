John(Mirror) needs your help

Hello, my name is Ethan Williams.

I'm reaching out because my dear friend John — known to so many as Mirror — is in need of our support after undergoing major reconstructive leg surgery.

Mirror has been there for me and countless others during some of the toughest times in our lives. He's the kind of friend who shows up without hesitation, offers wisdom, encouragement, and real help when it matters most. Whether it's a listening ear, practical advice, or stepping in to lift someone up, Mirror has made a lasting impact on so many people.

Unfortunately, the medical bills from this surgery are piling up fast. While insurance is covering some of it, the out-of-pocket costs for his recovery, physical therapy, medications, and time away from work are overwhelming. He's facing a long road to get back on his feet, and every dollar will go directly toward his care and helping him heal.

Whether you know Mirror personally or you're a kind stranger who wants to help someone in need, please consider chipping in whatever you can. Even a small gift or simply sharing this page makes a huge difference.

Mirror has given so much to others — now it's our turn to lift him up.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, God bless you all.

Ethan Williams