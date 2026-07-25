John's Terminal Battle

John and Stephanie’s family recently received devastating news when John was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, a terminal genetic disease that slowly affects his muscles and cognitive function. In the same week, John also lost his job which is their primary source of income (Stephanie also works as much as she can but has chronic health conditions that make working a traditional job difficult). As you can imagine this has turned their entire world upside down.

Their three children, Brynna (25), Caleb (21), and Aiden (17), also live at home and do their part to help financially, but without John’s income it simply isn’t enough to meet the families growing needs. This is also the final year at home for Brynna and Caleb, making this time together even more meaningful. As they process this diagnosis, they are also carrying the heavy reality that each of their children has a 50/50 chance of inheriting this cruel disease.

They are currently waiting for unemployment to be approved which is taking longer than expected and are also discussing disability support with John’s doctor but as you might guess that can take months to years to receive if he qualifies for it.

This fundraiser is to help cover their immediate living expenses and the many medical needs ahead including ongoing care, and travel to the Huntington’s clinic at OHSU in Portland, as well as the future need for in-home caregiving, health supplements, and therapies that aren’t covered by insurance.

The Hosszu family’s foundation is their faith in God and they are trusting Him to make a way, but we have the opportunity to be part of that provision. If you feel led to give, pray, or share, it will make a tangible difference in their lives.

*Other tangible ways to help them would be giftcards to GrubHub, Uber Eats, or Door Dash. Those can be emailed to Stephanie at hosszuhome@gmail.com

Thank you for surrounding the Hosszus with your love and support.