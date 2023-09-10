John Haggard Republican Legal Fund

Update October 13, 2024

Thank you to everyone who has donated to the John Haggard, Senior Republican Defense Fund.

The cost serving as a Volunteer Republican Elector has been both emotionally and finically draining. John's attorney fees are over $83,000.00. Imagine what the Attorney General has spent of OUR taxpayer dollars to try these Republican Volunteer Electors.

Now the wait...30 days for the prosecutor to submit their paperwork, 30 days for John's attorneys to submit their paperwork, and then 30 days for the judge to make a decision to see if this will go to trial.

Please continue to support John with prayers, thoughts, words of encouragement, and finically during this trying time.

Much love, continue to fight for what is RIGHT!





UPDATE January 1, 2024

Thank you everyone for your support with this campaign and all the other donations you have sent me to fight this legal battle. The costs for this legal battle are solely on the defendants and donations they receive through campaigns like this.

The pre-trial started this past December in Lansing, after two days the judge extended the dates into February.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has charged John Haggard Sr, a member of the Michigan Republican Party, along with 15 other 2020 Trump Electors, with political crimes in connection with the controversial 2020 Presidential election.

John Haggard, Sr, along with the other 15 Michigan Electors for Trump, has been charged with:

• Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony

• One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony

• One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony

• One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony

• Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.

John Haggard, Sr is an everyday American who was born and raised in Michigan. John Haggard, Sr is an Army Veteran, a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, a business owner and a Republican who loves his country. He has served his community and the Republican party at the county, state, and national level his entire life. He has served as Charlevoix County Republican Party Chair, Treasurer for the old 11th district, which is now the 1st Congressional District, Member of the Michigan Republican State Committee, and Vice Chair of the Michigan Republican State Budget Committee. He was selected and proudly served as a Michigan Elector for President Trump in 2016.

John Haggard, Sr has been involved in the communities of Michigan his entire life. Below is a list of organizations that he has dedicated his time and finances to better our state.

American Legion Post 0226, Charlevoix

AMVETS Post 46, ****** Island

Charlevoix County Republicans

Eagles Lodge, 462 Petoskey

Elks Lodge, 2856 Charlevoix

Knights of Columbus 7172, Charlevoix.

National Committee Republican

National Rifle Association (NRA), Life time Member

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF)

Rod and Gun Charlevoix

St. Mary Catholic Church, Charlevoix.

State of Michigan Republican

Whitetails Unlimited

Wild Game Club

John Haggard, Sr is being targeted by the Democrat AG because he dared to support President Trump, and desired to cast his Electoral vote on the appointed day in case it was determined that President Trump had in fact won the 2020 presidential vote in Michigan. John Haggard Sr has a First Amendment right to express himself, and he never intended to defraud anyone, contrary to what the AG has alleged. Without your support, John Haggard Sr could spend years in prison.

Please donate to his legal defense fund and stand against Dana Nessel and her politically motivated attacks against Republicans.