John Haggard Republican Legal Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,255
Campaign funds will be received by John HAGGARD
Update October 13, 2024
Thank you to everyone who has donated to the John Haggard, Senior Republican Defense Fund.
The cost serving as a Volunteer Republican Elector has been both emotionally and finically draining. John's attorney fees are over $83,000.00. Imagine what the Attorney General has spent of OUR taxpayer dollars to try these Republican Volunteer Electors.
Now the wait...30 days for the prosecutor to submit their paperwork, 30 days for John's attorneys to submit their paperwork, and then 30 days for the judge to make a decision to see if this will go to trial.
Please continue to support John with prayers, thoughts, words of encouragement, and finically during this trying time.
Much love, continue to fight for what is RIGHT!
UPDATE January 1, 2024
Thank you everyone for your support with this campaign and all the other donations you have sent me to fight this legal battle. The costs for this legal battle are solely on the defendants and donations they receive through campaigns like this.
The pre-trial started this past December in Lansing, after two days the judge extended the dates into February.
You may donate here or send your donation to:
John Haggard Defense Fund
P.O. Box 35
Charlevoix, MI 49720
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) has charged John Haggard Sr, a member of the Michigan Republican Party, along with 15 other 2020 Trump Electors, with political crimes in connection with the controversial 2020 Presidential election.
John Haggard, Sr, along with the other 15 Michigan Electors for Trump, has been charged with:
• Two counts of Forgery, a 14-year felony
• One count of Conspiracy to Commit Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony
• One count of Uttering and Publishing, a 14-year felony
• One count of Conspiracy to Commit Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony
• Two counts of Election Law Forgery, a 5-year felony.
John Haggard, Sr is an everyday American who was born and raised in Michigan. John Haggard, Sr is an Army Veteran, a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, a business owner and a Republican who loves his country. He has served his community and the Republican party at the county, state, and national level his entire life. He has served as Charlevoix County Republican Party Chair, Treasurer for the old 11th district, which is now the 1st Congressional District, Member of the Michigan Republican State Committee, and Vice Chair of the Michigan Republican State Budget Committee. He was selected and proudly served as a Michigan Elector for President Trump in 2016.
John Haggard, Sr has been involved in the communities of Michigan his entire life. Below is a list of organizations that he has dedicated his time and finances to better our state.
American Legion Post 0226, Charlevoix
AMVETS Post 46, ****** Island
Charlevoix County Republicans
Eagles Lodge, 462 Petoskey
Elks Lodge, 2856 Charlevoix
Knights of Columbus 7172, Charlevoix.
National Committee Republican
National Rifle Association (NRA), Life time Member
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF)
Rod and Gun Charlevoix
St. Mary Catholic Church, Charlevoix.
State of Michigan Republican
Whitetails Unlimited
Wild Game Club
John Haggard, Sr is being targeted by the Democrat AG because he dared to support President Trump, and desired to cast his Electoral vote on the appointed day in case it was determined that President Trump had in fact won the 2020 presidential vote in Michigan. John Haggard Sr has a First Amendment right to express himself, and he never intended to defraud anyone, contrary to what the AG has alleged. Without your support, John Haggard Sr could spend years in prison.
Please donate to his legal defense fund and stand against Dana Nessel and her politically motivated attacks against Republicans.
Sending prayers during this very stressful time for you and everyone being targeted by our AG. I am so sorry for any misunderstanding, and pray for strength for you and your family. God is at work through you every single day.
Pray you will beat these charges.
Praying for the Haggard family. Keep fighting the good fight!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸
Appreciate you John!
I pray the best for you in this one John. You certainly do not deserve the treatment the dems have been dishing out indiscriminately to squelch their political opponents. It's a really sad commentary on what's happeming to our freedoms on this country,
Dana Nessel is a communist traitor!
