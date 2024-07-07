Dad Defends Democracy John Cameron J6 Divorce Fund

John isn't the first J6 Patriot to lose his family over the January 6th Stop the Steal protest and wont be the last.





John received a "Dear John" letter from his wife asking for a divorce, while he was incarcerated for 30 days for his guilty plea to Illegal Picketing and Parading, after becoming the first WA State resident to be sentenced to prison for picketing. There have been more patriots unjustly sentenced since. John thought his wife's main problem was the financial devastation the legal battle tore apart his family's finances, and he fought from Feb 2023 to present to right the financial ship. He began to do so and as soon as he turned things around his wife pushed the divorce even more forcefully kicking him out May 5th, 2024.





Please help John fight the now crippling familial destruction to save what little he has left. John has sacrificed his life, fortune and sacred honor for his country. John's fight continues with his parents walking away, now his wife.





Here's his J6 Story.





John Cameron became the 12th man from WA State charged in the Jan. 6th protest.





John Cameron is a loving husband, and father. He was new to politics - recently shifting from political apathy late 2020. Until then, he paid little attention to the drama and noise of politics. In Oct when deciding who to vote for President, he noticed the corruption of corporate media sources - particularly Hunter Biden’s Laptop, and the coverup. This obvious censorship prompted him to support Trump. John cast that vote not so much FOR Trump, but AGAINST censorship and corruption like the coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop story.





After the 2020 election, John (like many) became concerned. John overcame the fear of being outspoken - the same fear many have. The fear of losing business, being ostracized from friends and family, and facing the “Woke” rabid Left’s attacks. All valid concerns. John stopped being silent. He began writing, researching, and doing what he thought was right.





By the time of the Jan 6th rally, he needed to see things for himself. John had never been to ANY political rally before. He had no idea what to expect. John went to DC to protest his concerns peacefully about the election transparency and corrupt media. After the Rally, John followed a crowd of people (hundreds) walking to the capitol. There was no violence, vandalism or destruction of property caused by or seen by John that day. John returned to WA State and posted on social media about his experience and what he personally saw.





First contact with the FBI was on Feb 20, 2021.





He was fired from his job on April 26th, 2021. Then he was deplatformed by Facebook, of course.

On Dec 16th, 2022 at 8am, the FBI using a dozen agents, came to John’s house. He notified them his entire family was sick with COVID. They handcuffed him and questioned him on the porch in freezing 28-degree weather with his fever. After the porch interview, they went through his home (he was in handcuffs) with a search warrant, gathering articles of clothing and the American flag he wore on Jan 6th. John turned himself in on Jan 5th, 2022, spent the entire day in leg and waist irons, and placed in a solitary cell until his pretrial hearing, then released.





The massive resources of the Federal Government have been mobilized to charge John with four misdemeanor charges including the great misdemeanor crime of illegal parading and picketing. Seriously.

There have been over 2000 J6 arrests (mostly nation-threatening misdemeanors, like John’s charges) and only 1 has been dropped.





There have been over 16,240 Antifa BLM arrests - over 90% were dropped. Despite the $2 billion in reported property damage, documented violence, arson, and seizing blocks of a major American City. Instead, people like John are targeted and persecuted.





John needs the resources to now help fight for his last remaining funds thru a terrible divorce.





John tried to make this an effective legal fight and conduct proper discovery. He is willing to push back and expose the truth. Why did Nancy Pelosi turn down 10K troops? Why was Ray Epps only charged with on misdemeanor?





There are several reasons why I am supporting this effort to help John.

1. I despise the double standard being used to legally harass John.

2. I’ve known John for years, and I know he is a good guy.

3. I know and like John’s attorney, Angus Lee.

Help me help John and his family fight back. Today it is John and his family. Tomorrow it could be you and yours.







