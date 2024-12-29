Campaign Image

Helping brother John pay rent

 USD $2,000

 USD $3,115

Campaign created by Greg M

Campaign funds will be received by John Boutcher

Please help this brother in the Lord make a payment for his rent that is due at the beginning of January. You may know him as brother John from Watchman for that Great Day YouTube channel. 
Business has been slow this past month and he needs your support. If you find it in your heart to give, please do so by contributing to this much needed cause.

Brother John B. is a welder and has been in business for over 30+ years on Long Island (NY).
If he loses his shop, it would mean he has no option other than close his doors. John is over 60 and at his age, it will most likely be very difficult to find a job. And he needs to provide for his family.

Please help in contributing to this goal of $2,000 and let’s pray that God makes a way!

Thank you for your support! 🙏

Greg M.
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
11 days ago

God bless you bro!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless you brother John. L

Valley Watchman
$ 140.00 USD
17 days ago

Be blessed brother this should finish what you need. Know that you are very loved.

Sealed In Christ Apparel
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Love you brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Naomi Walker
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless you brother in Jesus name

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Hi John, Be blessed brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

I've been there in that situation. Happy to help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

May God bless you immensely brother John. I so appreciate your kindness and big heart .

Pennsylvania Ridge Runner
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Eric Thomas
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Praying for better times for John.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

A Video Message from John 🙏

December 29th, 2024

A personal video message from brother John B. ❤️

CLICK HERE OR LINK BELOW TO WATCH:

https://youtu.be/vXv23VHsvlI?si=QYKk4cnfyj96Nb9Q


THANK YOU!🙏

December 28th, 2024

THANK YOU to everyone who has helped in donating to brother John’s GiveSendGo campaign. He has met his goal and can now continue with his business! 👏🙏🎉🙌

PRAISE THE LORD!!!

John, from Watchman for that Great Day YouTube channel appreciates the support more than you know! Please be on the lookout for a special post from him soon (on this platform!) And feel free to subscribe to his channel.

https://youtube.com/@watchmanforthatgreatday6599?si=wnHROfqQtpB5iqVE

Update THANK YOU!🙏 Image

