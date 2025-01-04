Johnatakis Family Help

Follow our experience at peasantsperspective.com

January 6 has been difficult for everyone, no matter your political affiliation. If you talk to someone on the left (not that that is the best way to define anyone), you can see why they might be scared by "the extremist" on the right. On the political right you have many desperate people that feel like any legitimate way to air their grievances has been destroyed. They watch as the country is in decline and where votes may not even count. There's desperation on both sides.

Taylor's trial was two weeks ago. He was found guilty, and at this point we have no idea how long it will be until we see him again (sentencing hasn't been scheduled...maybe three to four months out for that). Taylor is a passionate guy and has always been one to "walk the walk", that's one of the things I have admired about him. He went to the rally on January 6th to do just that.

He is everything to me and my five kids. We are not extremist, we are your friendly neighbor. We are involved in BSA Scouting, sports leagues, swim team, home school groups and lots of other things. Tay has always worked hard for our family and found his niche in working with people and the dirt, installing septic systems. He has always supported us in every way a father should. It's devastating to have him gone.

I have shared about our family's experiences here: https://peasantsperspective.com/

Taylor had a podcast, where he shared his experience and what he saw leading up to and on January 6th. That can also be found on our website

The last three+ years have been difficult and expensive. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers that we have received so far. I know that life is difficult for a lot of people right now, but if you are looking to donate to something, maybe consider our family.

Sincerely, Marie



