Johnatakis Family Help

January 6 has been difficult for everyone, no matter your political affiliation. If you talk to someone on the left (not that that is the best way to define anyone), you can see why they might be scared by "the extremist" on the right. On the political right you have many desperate people that feel like any legitimate way to air their grievances has been destroyed. They watch as the country is in decline and where votes may not even count. There's desperation on both sides.
Taylor's trial was two weeks ago. He was found guilty, and at this point we have no idea how long it will be until we see him again (sentencing hasn't been scheduled...maybe three to four months out for that). Taylor is a passionate guy and has always been one to "walk the walk", that's one of the things I have admired about him. He went to the rally on January 6th to do just that.
He is everything to me and my five kids. We are not extremist, we are your friendly neighbor. We are involved in BSA Scouting, sports leagues, swim team, home school groups and lots of other things. Tay has always worked hard for our family and found his niche in working with people and the dirt, installing septic systems. He has always supported us in every way a father should. It's devastating to have him gone.
I have shared about our family's experiences here: https://peasantsperspective.com/
Taylor had a podcast, where he shared his experience and what he saw leading up to and on January 6th. That can also be found on our website
The last three+ years have been difficult and expensive. We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers that we have received so far. I know that life is difficult for a lot of people right now, but if you are looking to donate to something, maybe consider our family.
Sincerely, Marie
January 10th, 2025
It was so interesting today listening to the audio of the courtroom where Donald Trump was sentenced today. There will be days of punditry associated with this of course…but allow me to add some of my own.
“Under Law”…When I was in DC, I had a conversation with an Iranian sixer who had actually served time in an Iranian Prison for protesting when the Ayatollah overthrew the Shah of Iran back in the 70s (this is now his second time as a political prisoner)…when we talked about why the American people allowed ‘this all to stand’, I said, because to most Americans this is being hidden ‘under the law’ and in ‘the name of the law’. That as long as Americans believe there is Due Process, then we are all good. So great is our faith in Due Process, that as long as we believe in Due Process, we believe in its outcomes.
When the Judge made a point to say that Trumps case was the same as all his other cases in his courtroom, that employees did their jobs, court officers, court employees all maintained that Trump be treated and trial progressed exactly as all his other cases…here is the hitch, the American people got to see how this court operated. Rather than go through the details, I’ll assume you are up to speed and the numerous violations of Due Process…if this judge just said “I treated Trump like I treated everyone else” then what does that say about everyone else’s Due Process? It feels like more of an admission, in essence he was saying ‘I do this to the peasants everyday, so it was easy to do to you, everyone just does their job, they do what we pay them to do’.
Tyranny can hide under Law. I have said many times, I don’t care if the boot is coming from the left or the right, it’s still a boot on my neck.
There were some black inmates listening in, people I have never spoken to, who all said they like Trump, they like the way he talks, he is easy to understand, they know where he stands and they trust him. They are glad he is convicted, because now “he knows what the system is like”.
I coined the term ‘Despotic Tyranny of Custom’. Look up those words in a legal dictionary and see if you agree.
Taylor
January 4th, 2025
Update from Taylor:
A few weeks ago, in a moment of despair, I wrote a letter to Marie about some of the things I lament about this experience. In the process of attempting to sell our house my stuff was packed up and moved to a storage unit in another state, my truck was sold, my dog died, the chickens were sold and the ‘coupdeminium’ my father-in-law built for the chickens was given away, I missed Holidays, birthdays, basketball games, swim meets, concerts amongst other things this experience has cost me. It was a low moment, admittedly, prison is tough, not only are we punished, but our families are punished as well.
My wife was hurt, she has done so much, she has kept the family together, she has maintained the house, did everything she could to hold onto what she could and make the best decisions she could given my absence. Family, friends, and amazing supporters have come to her aid again and again, truly many reading this have been instruments in God’s Grace getting us through all this. She reminded me about how some lost much more than I. Entire marriages were destroyed, children estranged, relationships shattered, all earthy possessions sold to pay for attorneys, some are left in dire straights and have little to come home to.
In Alexander Duma’s book The Count of Monte Cristo, Dante explains at the end, that ‘hope’ and ‘wait’ are two of the greatest virtues for man. Years ago, Marie and I (she started it) used to say to each other when we would see our kids playing peacefully or rambunctiously; everyone seated at the dinner table; driving around looking at Christmas lights; seeing kids excited to roast marshmallows around the backyard campfire; or even just laying in bed on a Saturday morning and hearing the pitter patter of kids feet running down the hall to join you, that this was “the best part”. I hope and wait to again see “the best part” again. To again see the normal, everyday moments again would be so sweet, something truly worth hoping and waiting.
We are getting close to see how President Trump will fulfill his promise to deal with us, we are limited on what we know, or what to do, we have had to hope and wait. One of the things that gives me great hope, is that unlike any politician ever, Donald will move heaven and earth to keep his promises, that he won’t allow politics to be played with our lives. I hope that he does what he has implied in a simple and broad manner and fast, after all, ‘it’s just piece of paper’, to allow us to return to put the pieces of our lives back together again, we hope and wait desperately for “the best part”.
Taylor
P.S. We were able to visit Taylor this last September, when we took a picture with most of our family. That picture is attached to this post
December 25th, 2024
Christmas is here. This will be our second Christmas without Taylor, and hopefully our last.
By this time of year we have watched or acted out the Nativity scene, had fun White Elephant games, delivered goodies to the neighbors and spent time with extended family and friends. Christmas Eve the kids open pajama bags, a tradition that Taylor brought to our family from when he was a kid. The kids all got something to sleep in and some cereal for the morning. They always end up eating it Christmas Eve night, and tonight was no exception.
I have placed the stockings out and put together the art easel for Caleb. Joey will wake up to a skateboard and Fisher to a scooter. Bensen is getting older now and didn’t really ask for anything for Christmas. He has always been a minimalist, and that seems to be getting more and more pronounced. He will get some protein bars and spending cash-he’ll like that. Elise will be home for Christmas in a couple days. This will be our first Christmas morning without her. We are definitely feeling the absence of everything she brings to our family and this time of year. She is my baker and will spend hours on things like macaroons or fancy cookies- I really miss her, in so many ways..
Tonight as I get ready for bed, I look back at the year and what we have been through. I wonder about how we have made it this far. I don’t really wonder, I know how we have made it this far, but it is beautiful to think about, and there is an awe that it is even possible. We have seen so many miracles, and while it has been heartbreaking, it has also been healing. There have been many sleepless nights and ups and downs of emotions. I have cried out to heaven and have been met with everything the Lord has promised. Our hearts have been healed and our needs have been met. “Tender Mercies” seems so cliche, but how do you describe it in any other words? My children have been strengthened and have become better human beings. How could I be anything but grateful? I am grateful.
This world is so much more than what we see. We really are here to help one another and to have experiences that change our hearts. I am full of gratitude for things that I had hoped for, in faith, that have come to life. How do I even express the feelings of gratitude I have for this? It’s impossible. I guess for now, I’ll just end with…”For unto us a child is born…and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace”. I pray for you all to have a Merry Christmas and that we all can see and feel how Wonderful He really is.
Love, Marie
December 17th, 2024
The flu reared its ugly head in our home this past week. So many things in life you can control- or at least there’s the illusion of control. But, that illusion comes crashing down when you get sick, especially if it lasts more than a couple of days.
All routines and bedtimes went out the window. Most nights last week I had a bed full of kids. I didn’t have the energy to tuck everyone in, so they were all invited to the lame party in my room. I passed out the moment my head hit the pillow, and they fell asleep watching episodes of “Bluey”.
– It’s the holidays. I love the holidays.
-It’s weird without Taylor. This is our second round of holidays without him. That is sad.
There has been an underlying angst in recent conversations Taylor and I have had together: Pardons or no pardons…Selling the house or not selling the house…future plans in a couple months or future plans in a couple years. It’s so up and down. I like things to be stable. This is hard.
-I think I’m just tired. Probably tired because of being sick for so long…
I view myself as a generally positive person- and really I have so many things to be positive about. But, my heart continues to be heavy. The sun will come out tomorrow…hopefully…I do live in the Pacific Northwest. I think tomorrow I will go sit on the back porch and take in its warm raise. I’ll bring a blanket with me. That will be nice. I look forward to that. As for tonight I think I’ll just stay thoughtful. It’s painful, but I’m feeling like I should not push that away.
Christmas is coming. We had a sweet time with my parents last night. We had our white elephant gift exchange, yummy food, games and the family devotional- the highlight being the story of the Birth of Jesus.
The story of the Nativity always touches the heart, but this year it seems to have pierced mine. I can’t express how grateful I am for a God that has helped us so intimately.. I thank God for being the one who has really been in control over the last year. I thank Him for watching and caring for my children. I thank Him for sending so many to help us. I thank Him for healing our hearts and making this bitter experience sweet. I can’t adequately express my love for Him…yet I know that our spirits merge and He understands.
I remember last year when Taylor was remanded to prison after His trial, I thought about how some day we would look back at this experience and see how it would affect our children and our family. What would the “wreckage” look like? Would it be wreckage or would we be intact? There couldn’t be wreckage- I just couldn’t bring myself to allow for that. We have our kids for such a short amount of time…there just can’t be wreckage. I remember talking with the kids about the things that we can control in the situation we had found ourselves in, and the things that we could not. We talked about if it would even be possible to be better because of this?
Here we are…a possible release date looming. I look at my kids and what incredible human beings each of them are. I’m overwhelmed by how terribly beautiful the whole thing is. How has God been so good to us? How have we seen so many miracles? How many people, family, friends and even complete strangers have strengthened us?
No- I don’t have any control…and I thank God for that.
November 28th, 2024
I wanted to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. I hope that today is a great and blessed day for all of you. I also wanted to express our family’s gratitude for the support we have received from this community- it has been humbling. Thank you!
November 28th is Taylor’s birthday. Last year he entered the J6 pod of the DC jail on this day, his birthday. After his trial he had been put in solitary confinement for a week, which was the most terrifying experience he has ever had. Entering the J6 pod from solitary confinement was to break out of a hell to enter some sort of refuge.
To this day a vigil is still held outside the jail each night- a reminder that these patriots are not forgotten.
While Taylor was in DC the inmates started a book club, church services, held a Christmas devotional full of scriptures depicting Christ’s birth and carols, the Sunday J6 devotional calls were started, the guys made all sort of funny meals together for holidays and they shared many difficult and sweet experiences together.
I am grateful for the J6 family we have entered in to- may God bless the J6ers that are away from their families- we miss ours.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Love,
Marie
November 23rd, 2024
I was recently asked by a staff member here "Will you still support Donald Trump if he doesn't pardon you guys?" My answer was an instantaneous, "YES". When she asked why, I explained that I support the agenda, I support the direction he intends to take the country, and my frustration with the 'way things are' and 'are going' long predates Donald Trump coming down the Golden Escalator. Donald Trump to me represents a populist agenda that empowers me to take care of myself, my family, my community, my city, my county, my state, my nation and then the world...and in that order. This impulse runs counter to globalist forces, who do not believe in my personal empowerment to be of importance over a more global agenda...Globalist and Monarchist share the same impulses. I then told the staff member, I care deeply about the world and society we will leave to my kids.
One of the things I loved about Donald Trump and his first term, was the fact he made campaign promises and did everything in his power to keep them. This was the exact opposite from Barack Obama, who would say one thing, but it seemed every paper he signed was the opposite of what he promised. Even when the political forces prevented Donald Trump from fulfilling a promise (overturning the Affordable Care Act) he went out of his way to improve it and make it function. He even kept the most outlandish promise of all and built a WALL and even got Mexico to pay for it (yes they payed for it in their own way, deploying troops to patrol their side of the boarder).
This term promises to be a wild ride. He has made some big promises, and has asked us, the American people to raise our expectations. The American people are absolutely behind him. His agenda is rooted in our individual, familial, and community needs. Once those things are taken care of, the larger country will in many ways heal itself.
One of the Promises he has made is to release the J6 Prisoners on "Day One". He, at one time, admonished Joe Biden to do the same saying, "it's easy Joe, it's just a piece of paper, do it Joe". Politically, it makes sense to say things like pardons will be reviewed on a case by case basis...I get it. But that begs the question, who will review them, what resources will they rely on, prosecutors and judges statements? Will we have the chance to plead our case--again? What standards will be used? What do they consider violence? I will never forget one J6 inmate, Reed Christiansen, writing that the DOJ was using 'word Alchemy' to make bumping into an Officer, or impeding their path an 'Assault'. And when will this review take place? Time is running short to get it done by Day One. Donald Trump has often played the J6 Choir at his rallies, saying he would free us on Day One...Often it is mentioned that funds raised from the J6 choir where donated to the legal defense funds for J6ers...there was a caveat however, it only went to misdemeanor defendants...I have news for you, with rare exception, if you passed through the DC DOC (DC Gulag) you were a felon. I was told in that choir there was maybe 1 or 2 misdemeanants passing through who got a check, the rest got left out of the funds...So what does this mean? Good question.
We are less than two months to inauguration day, and we are unsure what our fate will be. In my case 100% of the inmates are certain Donald Trump will keep his promise and are asking for my stuff when I leave. Most staff are giving me smiles and messages of support But, for us and our families, we are left with hope, but not certainty.
I know that for me, this experience will not have been in vain. I am touched by the situation with intergenerational incarceration and my wife has worked tirelessly the last year to set up www.LeftBehindandWithout.org. The organization helps children with incarcerated parents with afterschool activities, sports, music, dance, etc... One recent family who received support for 4 children, whose father is incarcerated, had one of the daughters enrolled in dance...The Grandmother, who is the caregiver, asked "how long will this last?". I assume she thought it would be for just a few months My wife told her it would last as long as she wanted to dance. The Grandmother cried, she was elated. Another young man in Ohio was signed up for a wrestling team. Wrestling is something you usually do multiple times a week, and strong male figures usually run those teams...I was a wrestler and learned a lot of work ethic from my wrestling coaches. I am so encouraged that in Ohio, one young man is getting positive male role models who might just help him stop the cycle of intergenerational incarceration.
I am not filled with bitterness that this happened to me. I had my role in the whole thing. I believe in the 'original sins' (which I have written about previously) that lead to J6 and believe those should be considered in the bigger picture...We shouldn't have even been there. However, as Chapter 50 in Genesis explains, "I will make that which was meant for Evil and Turn it for Good". Donald Trump, having a gap between his two terms, might in the long run prove to be the greatest blessing our nation ever had. My incarceration might make all the difference for some young men and women who are empowered to stop generational incarceration. I will support Donald Trump and his agenda no matter what the outcome. That doesn't mean however I don't expect him to follow through with his "Promises Made, Promises Kept" agenda, including freeing the J6ers on "Day One", "it's easy, it's just a piece of paper"
I ask you all to do what you feel inspired to do, to raise your voice in support of him and keeping his promises, make it politically easy for him to do.
Thank You,
Taylor
November 9th, 2024
The kids and I sat on my bed as we watched votes coming in and start to be counted Tuesday night. They would come in and out of the room, but I was glued to Charlie Kirk’s show, showing the results and analysis of the election. It was looking good and continued to do so… finally Fox news called the race…I couldn’t believe it.
I know 2020 was difficult to watch, but I didn’t realize the intense feeling I had lingering from watching that election. I kept thinking that they would shut down voting centers, trucks of mysterious ballots would show up or there would be a water line break or something akin to that… which would stop the counting.
I didn’t realize how stressful Tuesday night would be.
I kept looking up CNN and MSNBC…waiting for them to call it…they just wouldn’t. After more and more congratulations came in and the victory speech was being made, I still couldn’t bring myself to accept that the world was seeing Donald Trump was the winner.
The kids asked…”So mom, does that mean he won?”. I couldn’t bring myself to tell them yes, I just said, “I think so…”. We went to bed with hope, but not relief.
The next morning I woke up at 5am to start working. I opened my phone and read through X, seeing congratulations from world leaders. Finally I saw left wing media saying that Donald Trump was the winner.
I got into the shower and felt a rush of emotion and relief come through me as the water rained down. The tears and emotion finally burst and I felt myself able to let go. There was finally relief…its been years…
Words can’t describe what the last few years have been like. But finally, in this moment ,there was hope.
I pray for pardons for all J6ers. I can’t express what it is like to be in the middle of a very politicized event that turned into lawfare to go after a political figure. Everything affected us, from impeachments, the efforts and broadcasting of a very biased J6 Committee, millions of dollars being spent for a narrative against what you experienced, and individual trials that all seemed predetermined. J6ers have seen wanted posters and FBI raids, inflamed charges, delayed trials, solitary confinement and unmatched prejudice from the political apparatus. It’s been hell.
Pleas free the J6ers…all of them.
And God Bless America and President Trump.
-Marie
From Taylor
The last few days have been surreal. I stayed up till 3am, with permission, to watch the election as it was happening. As the results kept coming in, it became more and more obvious “the people” were speaking loudly and clearly. I was impressed as well, by the ground swell of patriotic Americans, Attorneys and others who volunteered their time to ensure an election rules were followed in an unflinchingly rigid manner.
You by now are probably aware, but this election boasted a 12 million (plus or minus) vote deficit from the voter turnout of the 2020 cycle. I have heard radio pundits questioning what happened to those votes? To anyone who has followed this issue, who is familiar with the genesis of the January 6th, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally in DC; it was because there was serious questions as to how Joe Biden received 8 million more votes than Barack Obama, while simultaneously Donald Trump increased his vote totals from 2016.
I have great faith that this question will eventually be answered definitively, and with the answer to how 12 million “ballots” did not materialize in 2024. The 2021 January 6th event will be vindicated. The “pipe bomb”, and inexplicable events surrounding it, along with the timing of Ray Epps’ assault and initial breach will show the entire “riot” as a Bear Trap orchestrated to ensnare Trump supporters and demonize “Election Denial”.
It is my prayer that Donald Trump understands the “original sin” of January 6th. With what will undoubtedly be proven as an election wrought with fraud in 2020, the denial of National Guardsmen to protect the Capital by Nancy Pelosi, the potential “operation” of a planted pipe bomb at the RNC and DNC just in time to create a “Security Incident” to stop the reading of election irregularity onto the congressional record, the undercover federal employees or otherwise “bad actors” working on behalf of “Deep State” interests and/or entities, will all prove that January 6th was used as an entrapment opportunity to arrest, prosecute, persecute, imprison and demonize Trump supporters and alleged “Election Deniers”.
Truly the platitude “the Truth will set you free” will take on tangible meaning for January 6ers and their families. I am grateful for all of your support as well as the support of ordinary patriotic Americans, who stepped up to make sure this election represented the will of the people and that we have a government by and for the people.
I look forward to Donald Trump and his “promises made, promises kept” campaign. I ask you to hold him to it, to raise your voice again, to support broad sweeping and full pardons for those who walked into the bear trap that was January 6th. It should have never happened, we should have never lost the 4 patriots that day, we should have never been put in that position as a people. The system can self correct, as we are proving in real time. It should have never happened, regardless of what happened that day, remember the “Original Sin” began in November 2020 and rolled forward to January 6, 2021.
God Bless
Taylor
November 5th, 2024
This day has been anticipated by our family for about a year now.
I don’t really have words to express all the thoughts and feelings that are on my mind, but I’ll try to share a few. We have been so blessed to see miracle after miracle with the Lord sustaining Taylor, I and the kids. Many of those miracles have come from family, friends and strangers that seem more like family these days. I met someone through Give Send Go that sent me a text message this morning. He shared a prayer with me and I think his words are just what I needed. I thought I would share them with all of you and invite you to join in on this prayer, if you would like.
Dear Heavenly Father, my heart has been heavy with the thought of Taylor and the rest of our J6 defendants. I know that they have long awaited today with the hope of being pardoned. I know MANY prayers have been prayed along these lines. We know their incarcerations are just an excuse that evil people are using to justify a phony insurrection narrative. I ‘m trusting that you will put a spirit of urgency into every like-minded voter today that they will exercise their duty and vote. Most are oblivious to the plight of our J6 defendants but their very lives could depend on the outcome of today. I pray that the evil attempts to cheat with their clever technology will be bound and defeated. I pray that Donald Trump will prevail and pardon the J6ers ASAP. I pray that the J6ers will be reunited with their families ASAP. I pray for truth to be further exposed and for righteous justice to prevail! In Jesus name. Amen
November 1st, 2024
Taylor had written a message from inside the Springfield Federal Prison, that I wanted to share. Also, I need to mention our gratitude for all the help and prayers we have received. We are so grateful. Thank you!
Here's his letter:
A few years ago, with the help of a friend (he did all the work, I only had the idea), we started a website called www.DollarsVoteLouder.com, with the concept that as ‘the people’ our greatest strength lies in our individual choices. That, like single drops of rain eventually form raging rivers capable of moving anything in it’s path. Hydraulic forces are some of the strongest forces on earth, and so is the will of the people.
That will is expressed moment to moment and day by day when we vote with our DOLLARS, our EYEBALLS, and our CLICKS. In one week (or less by the time you read this), one of the other ways we the people express our will is with our BALLOTS.
If you have not already voted, please do. If you know someone who you think hasn’t voted, please encourage them to do it– do more than encourage it, help them register, help them get their ballot, and help them turn it in or go to a polling center/location to do it. Do not underestimate your power, do not think you don’t matter, you do.
There is a trick politicians, and by extension the media play– it’s called the Hegelian dialectic. The idea is they take different topics and they coral the people on two side of any issue: pro-choice/pro-life, pro-war/anti-war, pro-union/right to work…Most issues, are more complex than the simple dualities we are spoon fed by the political industrial complex, which in America has boiled things down to Republican – Democrat, Red – Blue paradigms.
We are in the middle of a realignment, some elections matter more than others. This is one of those. Donald Trump and his MAGA movement have swallowed up the Republican party and have claimed the ‘middle ground’ or the ‘common sense’ positions that were tacked against by the traditional two party system. For example, for the first time in living memory, we have a ‘republican party’ that is anti-war AND pro-life… Traditionally the two party system split the issues of life. To vote for prenatal life, you had to vote Republican, which also supported foreign war…To vote against foreign war, you had to vote for ‘choice’ and to sacrifice prenatal life. They split the issue of Life, and made you decide to support the life of babies, or our brothers and sister abroad. (Understandably, this isn’t as simple as the duality I just presented, there are reasonable justifications for both Abortion and War, but the two party system took that debate from the people and placed with the politicians who simply made you ‘split the issue’ while in smoke filled rooms they tacked back and forth moving forward where THEY wanted to go, not where we did…hint– war and abortion in our abundant world are both about population control).
The current election presents a choice between two candidates who have realigned. One party is pro-choice (abortion) AND Foreign war…One party is Pro-life AND anti-war…imagine that. I can go on for a long time, about how almost every major issue that once was split by the Hegelian dialectic method, has realigned. One party holds the commons sense middle ground, the other is on the extremes.
Please consider your vote in this cycle more important than ever. This election will solidify the direction we go for the next generation.
Also…I have heard good things for my family and I, if the Red team wins…
Taylor
October 30th, 2024
I thought I would share one of Taylor’s letters- They often have ‘old news’ in them, but they are still great to get. They are glimpses of life in prison. This one was written October 16, 2024.
Love,
I am waiting for my National Parks class. I just realized I am probably going to miss getting a cinnamon roll in the wood shop. The fill-in C.O. often gets them for us, but I will be here in class. This morning, on the news, itl looked pretty good. Harris will do an interview with Brett Beyer today and Donald will do a town hall with Harris Faulkner. We will see how it goes. By the end of this letter we will know. This morning James Comer, a representative from Kentucky, said he believed Donald would win all seven swing states. He said he really didn't believe that last week.
I have been noticing that I have been having a lot of dreams lately, nothing real, just dumb dreams and night thoughts. A lot of the dreams have to do with prison- it's kind of like when you've been on the mission long enough that you start to dream in Portuguese. It's the same here. Now prison culture is seeping into my subconscious: ideas of segregation, rule by intimidation, a constant fear of cops and sudden enforcement of some rule or dictate, strange inspections, not having a voice… all kinds of stuff sneaks into my dreams. This morning it was frosty, but they turned the steam heat on in the building yesterday. The whole facility smelled like iron heating up, but I have to say, it kept the place decently warm. It's a drafty, radiant heat, but it seems to work. I also noticed a lot of windows that have been open, rain or shine, have been closed. Not our Windows of course, but most. As of this morning we haven't been put on commissary restriction, but they screamed at us yesterday that it was coming, so I expect it. In the National Parks class there is the story of Margeret and Edward Gehrke who traveled to all the National Parks by road in the 1920’s. It looks like something I would really love to do. I would go from park to park. How amazing would it be to see them all? Let's make it a point to try and see a National Park every week. I think each one is more amazing than the last.
Today I don't really have much to do in the wood shop. I am not dreading going there, I just don't know what I'm going to work on…In the National Parks class it's amazing how damaging people have been to some of our best landscapes. Shooting all the buffalo, clear cutting the Smoky Mountains, mining the Grand Canyon, shipping Mesa Verde. We can be really destructive, without any emergency brakes on our actions.
I am back in my room. Work today ended at noon. I got one of our flags all put together that I painted yesterday, it wasn't a bad day by any means. After I got done there I came back to the housing unit and checked my emails. I got one from you, which is always nice. I guess you got six letters from me. I asked you to keep track of when I wrote them, and when they were posted. I have a feeling they are taking up to a week to leave this facility. It's my opinion that if they take, at max, more than 48 hours to mail them, then something is wrong….to my friends who are not my wife reading this we are keeping track of how long these letters take to send [the DOJ reads all our communication].
After I checked my emails the troll wasn't there controlling the TV remote, so I was able to watch the news a little. I guess Donald did an all-women town hall on Fox news and it went really well. Someone who went on Fox Business said his energy was amazing, that he was very warm and like a grandfather. She had asked a question about childcare. Harris still has that interview with Brett Bayer later today.
After I watched the news I went outside and walked from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. My tall friend wanted to walk with me, as always we talked some FSA news and politics. He is 6 ft 6 in and played basketball in high school and college. He should be leaving in about 10 days, so this weekend might be the last time I get to go walking with him. When I was watching the news they had some pollsters on who both concurd Donald is leading in the swing states.
Back to walking… Today was a gorgeous day, no clouds in the sky and the temperature was about 65°. I had my shorts on and a Long John top under my t-shirt. It felt great outside. I was going to tell you that I bought new socks this week, so no more holes! I took my holy socks and put them where people put things to give away. They were gone in under 5 minutes. So now someone else has holy socks. Maybe they won't mind.
I am enjoying hanging out with my friend that I got a job in the workshop with. He is from Nebraska. We have a lot to talk about and I do enjoy talking to him…
Still no restrictions have been issued. Who knows, maybe we get lucky, wouldn't that be nice… I just went in the TV room to check my emails and again I got to control the remote. On Newsmax there was a headline that said Quinnipiac polls, in Georgia, has Donald up seven points in Georgia. Holy cow, that is huge! Georgia was supposed to be a possible state for Harris, obviously it was a very close and tight race in 2020. After the documentary, 2000 mules, it sounds like they have changed or abandoned tactics all together. Trump up 7%, I can't get over it. I can't wait to hear more about that. One thing they covered on Newsmax was that the DOD changed some policy that will allow them to engage with American citizens if a National Security Emergency is declared. Based on some Democrat Party candidates, party bosses, party surrogates, this sounds more and more like some kind of setup. I don't like the sound of it for sure. Would they go that far? Will they do something totally stupid? I hope they just take their licks and live to fight again in 2028. Harris's rheteric the last few days has been really horrible, even confirming a caller on Charlemagne the God, saying Trump would round up all non-white people in camps. Also, James Courville, saying Donald is having a rally in New York, that is just like a rally. It is not new to call political opponents . Nixon, according to Chuck Colsen, didn't want to call and say something nice to the opponent he beat. He said something like, how do you say something nice to someone who called you ?
I took a shower. I don't know if I have ever told you, but the showers here have one single temperature. In the summer the water was a tad bit too warm on the hot days, but now the water is a tad bit too cold for the cooler weather. Tonight for dinner is beef taco salad. I'm excited for that, the only problem is we are using this styrofoam plates. This creates a portion size problem, you just can't get big enough portions on the plate, that totally stinks.
So Hannity is talking about the FBI just updated their crime reports, the violent crime went up 4.3%. In the debate, when David Muir corrected Donald, when he said crime is up, they were wrong on that fact check . Again, Mr T was right … I need to get ready for dinner.
Love you. XOXO
Before dinner I waited in the TV room and the Bret Baier interview was on. WOW! I did not think she did well. He came out of the gate with an immigration question, about how many people she had let in. He mentioned how they signed 95 executive orders, basically opening the border, and the horrible deaths that those policies have caused. She really had nothing more than a talking point with pretty much every question. I think she looked legitimately hysterical. She looked panicked. She did herself no favors, in fact she may have really lost the election. On CNN they were trying to paint a picture that she fought back. I heard one of their panelists saying that she did more damage than good. Another CNN commentator said she is hemorrhaging black and latino voters, then quickly corrected himself, and said, not hemorrhaging… it was pretty funny.
Her little media blitz hasn't really gone well for her. I think what pundits have said all along have been true, the more people get to know her, the less they will like her. She went off on Donald being weak and losing it mentally. When Bret asked her about Biden, she almost froze, she was totally not ready for even a little bit of pushback…I am going to go get in line to call you XOXO
Our call was great. You saw the interview and thought much of the same as I did…I am in here with a Muslim from West Bank, Israel. We got talking tonight about the interview. He and all his family support Donald. He said his whole family is voting for him. Trump's Coalition is huge. Alright, I love you so much. Love Taylor
October 14th, 2024
I thought I would post a quick update on Taylor, by sharing some recent emails that I received from him.
Before I share I wanted to say "thank you" to all of you, for joining us on this ride. I've been overwhelmed by such kindness and goodness from all of you and from the Lord. May God bless us all.
10/13-2024
Marie, I hope your day is going well. I just got done walking nine miles straight. I am a little tight in the back. I was sharing old work stories with the guy I was walking with. He has been down almost 15 years and is going home in about 4 weeks. I told him about rolling the dump truck, flipping the excavator and the big blow outs we had on the subdivision- and some other stories too. It's funny when I talk about that stuff, it feels like a whole different life. In here, things center around political stuff more than anything. All the real world stuff I did feels more like a dream, when in reality it's the other way around. The political stuff was the dream and the work was real. I often think of the poem "the men who just wanted to be left alone" and what happens when dreams and reality cross.
I hope everything else is going fine. Love you, Taylor
Marie,
I guess Fisher is a little nervous about his presentation on weapons in Shakespeare. I think it is so cute. I think he will be a great public speaker one day if he wants to be.
I played Trivia tonight and spanked my friend. Spanked him, like 14-8. He is so competitive, it kind of fun to win decisively...I got some questions really right that should have been hard… like who was Octavia married to when he married Cleopatra, and what king was born in 1400 something. What is the chemical symbol for Gold, and a hard one where the answer was hammer. A whole bunch of them...totally nailed it. Basically I only missed like 4 questions, and one of them I should have gotten, but was so easy I biffed it. What is the official name of Canada...it's Canada, I thought it was a trick question and said commonwealth.
I hope you sleep well. I miss you like crazy, I read a book called WHO MOVED MY CHEESE today, it's been around awhile, figured I would finally read it…
10/12/2024
Another one of my friends is leaving, this one I am really close to on my housing unit. He is the only one I can really talk openly with, I am going to miss him like crazy. He is being moved to a different unit because he got a job that I wanted and he didn’t want…it is what it is. I’ll still see him in the evenings sometimes, but we won’t ever be able to just talk one on on one. He was one of the few good, ‘good guys’. I am really going to miss having him around. I feel a little lost just a bit, but at the same time I am numb… I know this isn’t forever, it’s just like when the lefties have left, we just move on, time keeps on ticking. I figure when one door closes another opens. We will see how things pan out, one thing I have learned in here, is things can get better…but they can get worse too, you are just going along for the ride.
Love,Taylor
Thought I would share a pic with the little boys playing with Dad a few years back...
October 1st, 2024
This last week we got to visit Taylor for the first time in Missouri. Our two little boys haven't see him since right before Thanksgiving of last year. The older two and I saw him at sentencing in April. Time seemed to melt away as they ran to hug him, when they saw him coming out into the visiting room. We spent almost 6 hours Saturday and 6 hours Sunday with Taylor, playing cards, trivia, laughing, sharing all the updates, hearing about life in prison and everything else. We all needed that, and it was so hard to say good bye.
*Thank you Stand in the Gap Foundation, that made the visit even possible!
*********
Marie,
It was so good to see you and the boys, I needed this. We have gotten into a rhythm with me being away. I have a routine (although inconsistent) and you have the super busy life of the day to day Mom/Dad/Start up Non-profit President/Teacher rolls, that keeps you insanely busy from morning till night. There is always a slow ache, a pain we carry when we are away from each other. As one of my favorite authors Ayn Rand says, through her character Howard Roark, with regards to the devastating disappointments and vindictiveness' directed towards him and how he dealt with it, "the hurt only goes so deep". We have felt that depth. In our lives we have dealt with financial abyss at times, the death of our child Destin (still the deepest pain I have every felt),. We have felt deeply many pains, but "the hurt only goes so deep".
This weekend, visiting with you and the kids, has allowed me, and I believe you, to feel the hurt of separation again. Like a scab being pulled off, there is some bleeding. My heart bleeds tonight, it missed you and the kids so much. It misses what life was, holding you, kissing you, seeing the children's eyes and the excitement they have telling even the littlest stories. The hurt has been there every day since I have been gone. There is not a moment that looming in the background is the pain- but it's muted by the routine or our busy days. Today, when you and the kids left, I found the bottom of that hurt again.
I remember when Destin was born. I remember walking into the hallway of the NICU in Puerto Rico, with you in the ICU. Both you and him fighting to survive. I was alone, unsure what the next moment would bring. I have never hurt so deep, there in a silent hallway wondering if my wife and/or son would survive. Every heart beat was a throb of doubt. Not long after that, you and I both held each other in that same hallway, after Destin lost his fight, but you had won yours. I hurt, but I had you. Today, when I left visitation, the prison hallways were empty. It was between moves, so I made the journey back to the housing unit, remembering that day in Puerto Rico and adding this day to a list of moments where I felt that hurt so deep again; a memory of our initial separation, and again in an empty hallway.
I am so grateful for the people who have supported us. Who out of their abundance, have blessed us with financial support, with prayers, with letters. They are angels. Just like when we lost Destin, we were borne up on angels wings. I am grateful for the angels who support us now, it's the angles who water the lilies.
I love you sweetheart, you are my angel. Even though it hurts today, it's because I love you and the family deeply, and the separation is felt tonight, but "the hurt only goes so deep". We will survive, this will end, sooner than later. Like other painful moments, we are shaped by the scars we bare, they are badges of honor when we bare them well.
Love,
Taylor
Honey- it was so great to see you. I miss you so much, my heart feels so heavy. I love you tons. I don’t know what to say. I just can’t wait to be back together… whenever that will be. Stay strong, positive and happy for me. One thing that I’ve been so grateful for, is to see that prison hasn’t hardened you. I wouldn’t say it hasn’t changed you, because of course having an experience like this will shape your perspective and how you view the world and people- which is good. But thank you for not becoming numb or angry or the many emotions you are probably justified to have. I can’t say enough how grateful I am for the man you are.
I love you so much, Marie
***********
Taylor,
There’s a giant bass pro shop in Springfield. They are having a festival this weekend and were giving away toys, had carnival rides, face painting, food and treats- all for free!! We found out about it from one of the guards at the prison. So... we ended up going there after we saw you - pretty fun!
I’m now watching the kids in the swimming pool at the hotel. The kids are fearless. Joe is giving Caleb “swimming lessons”. He’s calling out “faster” and “dolphin kick”. Caleb is pretty responsive to him :) LOL. So funny!! We all loved seeing you so much today.
See you soon.
Love you, Marie
September 14th, 2024
We have had two Presidential debates now. One where President Trump was going up against, what seemed by most people, someone who was mentally unfit to run for office. When I say most people, I'm including Democrats and Republicans alike. I was not surprised by Biden's performance, as we had seen his condition for quit some time now. After the first debate I reached out to a reporter that I have spent quit a bit of time with, from the Atlantic. I asked her if she was seeing what I was seeing in Joe Biden. In fact she was (and had not previously). We all witnessed the panic after the debate within the Democrat party. Shortly there after Kamala Harris was installed as their candidate. The second, and last debate, wasn't surprising to me either. I thought Trump was very much himself and Kamala was very much herself. Trump was passionate, unscripted, responsive to accusations. He held to the accomplishments that he had in his first term and was passionate about his plan going forward. He was a raw human who is in the political arena, just as we have seen his entire time on the presidential stage. Kamala was also not surprising. She was polished, scripted, made exaggerated expressions and made promises for things that seemed to be contradictory to stances she has had before. She truly was a politician, and acted just as we have seen many others act on the political stage.
This election is way more important to me than I wish it was. This election means years that we will either be with or not be with Taylor. We are truly invested in the outcome. While saying this because of our association with J6, I also believe that many Americans are feeling the same thing. It seems the political climate and potential policies of the day have reached extremities that could and have caused real harm to individuals, families, communities and our American way of life. I pray for America and I pray that each one of us can be the change that we want to see.
Thank you all for your kindness to our family, it has been humbling.
Love, Marie
August 28th, 2024
This week brought a big change to my 'bid' here in prison. I have had a few big changes while I have been here. As inmates we call our time here a 'bid' (always seem to have these commercial terms that pop up). I have a 7 year 3 month 'Bid'...and I have been 'down' 9 months. Since I have been here in Springfield. The big changes have been moving from the 20 man dorm style room on a top bunk, to being invited to a 4 man room/cell to another top bunk. A 4 man room is way better than a 20 man dorm (even worse my bunk was in the middle of the room). Then another big change was when I started working in the Wood Shop as a Carpenter, which has been really fun. It makes the days long, because we actually work all day, but it makes the weeks go by really fast.
Well, I had another big change happen, I got a bottom bunk! I have been in the 4 man room for a while, and one of the original roommates in one of the two bottom bunks got transfered to a Prison Camp somewhere, so by seniority, I was able to move to the bottom bunk! Yay. Bottom bunks are way better than top bunks. I can sit on the bunk, I can get in and out of it with ease, especially if you need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. It's just so nice...When you are on the bottom bunk, it's like the bunk is yours, the guy on the top bunk is just a guest. In prison it's all the little things that matter, it's the smallest of things that make time easier to do. Having a full commissary budget (which by the way, if anyone wants to help with commissary funds it's much appreciated) to be able to have enough money for deoderant, toothpaste, and food to fill in for small portion sizes the prison gives makes you feel like you have some control. Having good roommates makes you feel safe when you close your eyes. Having a good job makes the time pass and give some purpose to your time. Getting mail, pictures and emails makes you feel not forgotten. In prison it's the littelist things that can make the moment a little easier. Universally I have found inmates are much more appreciative of the little things. We don't take things for granted, because IT CAN ALWAYS GET WORSE. Just being able to go outside for rec somedays will settle you out, after the outside has been closed randomly for a few days.
Recently we lost TV privilages in the housing unit for a week because of some trash that was found outside in the grass (mainly inmates feeding the squirells, skunks and possoms that frequent the grassy area outside the windows at night). After the week of no TVs, when they came back, everybody was SOOO grateful to just watch sportscenter again. On the outside, you take those things for granted, in here, everything beyond breathing is a privilege.
I have found there is a very clear distinction between rights and privileges in prison. You have very, very few rights, almost everything on the outside you consider a right, in here is a privilege (including my privilege to send this email at my own expense, which by the way, I pay $.05 a minute to write it).
Well, I am excited for my privilege of having a bottom bunk, I am very grateful for it.
Tonight, when you are in the bed of your choosing, likely waking up next to someone you love...Just remember, I am sleeping on a bunk bed, and across the room is a man who at one time had a lifetime sentence for attempted murder...
Love you all,
Taylor
August 9th, 2024
Taylor often writes letters to the kids and I with updates about how life is going in the Missouri prison, memories from the past and all sorts of things. A letter recently came for Caleb, where Taylor shared a story from when we first got married, and we were on our honeymoon. I love that he shares old memories with the kids (often funny ones), and they always look forward to hearing them. I post some of these letters on our website. The honeymoon letter is here, if you would like to read: https://peasantsperspective.com/letter-for-caleb-story-about-mom-and-dads-honeymoon/
I hope all is well with all of you. Thanks for checking in on us!
Marie
August 5th, 2024
Taylor recently wrote some thoughts on the recent political events. I thought I would share those with all of you. They can be found here: https://peasantsperspective.com/vox-populi-vox-dei/
May God bless us all and may God bless America!
Love, Marie Johnatakis
July 19th, 2024
The J6 community has been incredible in helping us through one of the hardest times of our lives. And, definitely the hardest time in the lives of our 5 kids. Words can't even describe the pain that comes and goes. The roller coaster of emotion often catches us off guard and sometimes manifests itself at times and in ways that you would never anticipate. I can't say thank you enough for the support that we have received, and mostly from people that we now call friends, but that we didn't even know before last year. Thank you so much.
I have been blessed to meet many J6 prisoners through the weekly Sunday Devotionals- I can't tell you how awesome these people are. We all have different walks in life- and that is a beautiful thing! I've loved meeting supporters and other people that have been affected by J6. I recently met Brittanie, whose husband was remanded to the DC Jail in April. She is a fighter, has 3 kids, one who is just a new born. She was able to visit Josh a little bit ago, when he saw their baby for the first time. If I can, I would love to ask for help for this family- if there is any way that an of you could send funds over to them, it would be greatly appreciated. They are trying to cover basic needs, and it is tough. Thank you so much for all that you guys do and for your compassion. Sending all my love, Marie
https://www.givesendgo.com/supporttheatwoods
June 27th, 2024
Our daughter graduated a little over a week ago. We have homeschooled the kids, but Elise’s last two years of high school she took classes at our local community college so she could earn an Associates Degree. She did a great job and we are excited for the next chapter for her.
Taylor recently sent an email telling us about an experience he had with an inmate at the prison. I thought I would share that here. Thank you all for your prayers and support. It means so much! We have received some hate mail too, and that is okay. I pray for all of you. Sincerely, Marie
I met an inmate who speaks almost no English, he is from China, some town a few hours from Beijing.. Here at this prison there are zero other prisoners who speak any dialect of Chinese, and there are also no translators. Frankly, we are not even sure why he is here. He was arrested in Guam which is why he is in the federal system. I reached out to my family, including my Brother and Sister-in-law (hello guys) who between them speak both Cantonese and Mandarin. I asked for a Bible and Dictionary in Mandarin. We had to do a little bit more digging to figure out if he read Simplified or Traditional characters.. I did my best, and based on the fact he was from the mainland, we went with Mandarin and Simplified Characters…turned out to be a good guess.
Well, The Bible and Dictionary arrived today…Tonight at Rec I presented them to him…HE WAS GLOWING! He was so excited, he opened them up and immediately confirmed he could read them. Also for the record…we have no idea if he is Christian, or frankly if he has ever even heard of Christianity…Think about it, he is from Mainland China, it’s probable he is not a Christian. While my friends and I were talking, he was sitting not far on the grass reading his new Bible…He looked so content. He mimed something about Fish (likely from the Genesis story) and said something that sounded like Jehovah, lol…Who knows?lol. Towards the end of rec, he looked up a phrase in the dictionary, walked over to us and said ‘Near each other’… His accent was so thick we couldn’t really understand, I asked for him to show me in the dictionary, he pointed to “Near each other’…He was pointing to all of us sitting on a picnic table and had looked up the word in Mandarin, and it translated to ‘Near each other’…He was so proud to be able to describe something as simple as the fact we were sitting ‘Near each other’…We helped him pronounce the words a little better so we could understand. He was so proud of himself, this is a grown man, at least as old as I am, and he was like a child, so excited.
I remember learning Portuguese, it can be so hard to not understand 90% of what you hear, and even more frustrating not to be able to form words and sentences to describe the world around you. But now, slowly, he can use that dictionary to literally find the words he needs. I imagine I will see him walking around with the dictionary using it to look of words on the signs around the prison (some critical), Menus, commissary, his paperwork, I imagine we just unlocked the world to him.
I want to thank Rob and Ching for making that happen, he was literally glowing, he was so grateful. I hope he really enjoys the bible, and hopefully it can change his life like it has billions of others. I will ask him if he was Christian, it hadn’t actually crossed my mind till tonight when I saw him looking at the bible with wonder and reading it from the beginning (Chinese read top to bottom, Right to Left). One of the guys at the picnic table thought it was weird he was starting from Revelation…Till I reminded him they read backward from us…duh, lol.
Thank you everybody, say a prayer for our friend Li.
Taylor
June 7th, 2024
I thought I would share a message Taylor sent. The friend he references in the letter has made a video since he has been released. I’ll share that link below.
————————
I took a 13th Amendment Job in the woodshop today to pass the time and learn some new skills. Today I got to work with Drill Guns, a planer, a jointer, table saw, belt sand and circular sander...all in one day. The woodshop makes American Flag plaques and challenge coin holders for retiring C.O.'s around the country. They also fix cabinets, chairs, and pretty much anything else dealing with wood. It's nice because I am in the woodshop with 2 other Jaysixers, we are pretty busy working, but it was nice to be around those guys. The C.O. over the woodshop is really cool and supportive. I will be doing less walking now, today after Woodshop I only got about 5.4 miles in before count. It's starting to get warm and humid. The weather here reminds me a lot of Brazil. It is humid, when it rains, it rains really hard, and the rain isn't really cold like it is in Seattle. When storm systems roll in they usually only last 1/2 day or even faster. I am accustomed to the Seattle area, when weather systems roll in there, they last for days coming of the Pacific ocean like they do. When it rains, it often rains or drizzles for days. I haven't seen anything like that here.
One of our Jaysixers went home this morning (or more accurately to a 1/2 way house). He had a 2 year sentence, with first step and 2nd chance act he ended up dong I think 16 months. (It would have been less but he was in the hole for 127 days and lost good time due to an email he sent that ruffled feathers). I will miss him, he was a Lt. Colonel in the US Air Force and flew A-10 warthog planes on multiple deployments in Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. He was in active combat a lot and had great stories. He also had a Political Science degree with a minor in International Studies and Military Science...the exact same degrees I have, even the minors. He and I took very different paths...but ultimately ended up in the same place, lol. I only knew him the short time I was here, but he looked out for me when I got here and helped soften the landing. He was the first one here, and did the same for the others when they arrived. It just goes to show the extremely diverse backgrounds of people involved in the jaysix incident. There is a shared trauma bond, and we helped each other find purpose and meaning in all this.
I sometimes am overwhelmed when I think about the duration of time I 'might' end up being here. The gentlemen who left this morning filed an appeal and WON, his appeal is what reduced my guidelines from 109-135 down to 70-87 (of which I got 87 months). His appeal is also applicable to my current sentence should we appeal.
Last night we asked him what he learned while he was here, anything good he took from his time. He said he loves this country, and while there is a lot of hurt being prosecuted by your own country, he shared some intimate things that only someone going through this can truly understand and I can't really share here...BUT, please be cognizant each one of you have a role to play...Your vote matters, your energy matters, there are undecided voters who we all know. I know I probably preach to the choir a little here, but don't underestimate your ability to make a difference. My recommendation is to listen to the candidates themselves, and not what people say about them, encourage others to do the same.
I love yawl,
Taylor
May 26th, 2024
Each Sunday we do a J6 Sunday Devotional where inmates call in and share inspiration that has helped them, life experiences, or really anything they would like. The inmate that sets up the phone calls is on communication lock-down, and I was not able to connect with him. So today, I read some letters from Taylor on the devotional. I thought I would share that here. I hope you enjoy a glimpse into a different world:
May 22nd, 2024
Today I sat across the kitchen table in our home, with a reporter from the Atlantic. We talked about our family’s January 6th experience, things that led up to that day and how things have been since. During the interview she let me know that her partner was one of the jurors in the trial and that is how she became familiar with our case. She asked how that made me feel. I don’t remember everything I said, but I do remember saying that I have compassion for all those that played a role in the proceedings. While I wished that it would have gone a different way, I still have no hate towards her partner, the judge, other jurors and the prosecution
I remember praying during the trial that someone on the jury would not convict…just one person. I prayed so hard for that. She could have been that one. And yet- I still can’t find it in my heart to be angry- it’s just not there…
May God bless us all.
May 12th, 2024
May 2nd, 2024
There have been a lot of changes the past little bit for our family.
Taylor was transferred to a facility in Philadelphia and then transferred to a facility in Oklahoma City. I didn't hear from him this morning, which is odd, so I wonder if he is on to his final destination, which is Springfield, Missouri.
I can't describe the ups and downs of going through this experience. The other day I was talking to a friend, and she had mentioned how it looks like we are holding it together, but asked, "how is it really going?". That is a great question. How is it really going? I don't even know...I have 5 kids that are looking to me right now and words can't describe what that feels like. It's overwhelming (that word doesn't even seem quit adequate). There are many unknowns and many parts of our lives that are just in limbo and transition... and that is really hard. I'm anxious to move and get settled in somewhere else. Washington has been good to us, and we will miss it so much, but I look forward to a less expensive place to live.
We will move closer to where Taylor will be, so that we can visit him as much as possible. I'm so ready for that too! Our little kids haven't seen him since November...that's too long!
The other day Caleb (5) asked about if "Dad will get out sooner if Trump Wins", I told him he probably would. He asked me, "is he good at the game?". I said, "I hope so ".
We have received so many letters, texts, emails, donations and words of support from so many. Thank you all so much, I can't say how helpful all of it is.
******************************************************************
Each night during scriptures and prayers we read a message from Taylor, this was a recent one:
Family, I know that me being gone has turned the world upside down. It probably doesn't seem fair, and frankly it probably never will. Some people say we suffering, and it's easy to say that, it's easy to be down and out and feel like the world is against you. I want you kids to know that is not the case. We Johnatakis's are built for hard times, we have been through a lot, one thing us Johnatakis's do is endure our trials well, and we always come out on top. My great Grandpa, the 1st Johnatakis in this country endured a world war that took his whole family but his brother, and he watched a sister die of starvation before he immigrated to the USA. Once here, he worked the streets of New York shining shoes and shoveling snow. He worked his way to Utah where he labored in a Coal Mine for years. Everyday was hard labor, coming home to a house with a dirt floor covered in Coal...He did it for his family, he endured that and along the way endured the accidental death of his oldest son...My grandfather, your Great Grandpa endured the loss of his wife when my dad was 13 years old. That's right, my Dad lost his mother when he was 13, even me being gone for 1 year or more is not as bad as losing me for the rest of this life. My family growing up endured financial hardship, personal tragedy and many more things that continued the tradition of enduring hardships. Our own family has endured many things as well, you can probably think of a few things, Destin's death, Bensen's fall, Financial ups and downs, many many things. But through it all, we keep our head tall and see the little blessings along the way. We know that the sun will rise tomorrow, and if we stay the course we can chart through any rough waters. I know you guys have had time for things to settle in with me being gone, and you know there is still a move up ahead, a new home and lots of "challenges" that might be true opportunities. Life is what we make it, we Johnatakis's blossom where we are planted, we stay grateful, we push forward, we are undeterred from the important things in life. Always remember, we don't suffer, we endure, we are blessed, and we bless others along the way. People always have watched our family to see how we react, remember the best revenge is a life well lived.
I love you kids, Dad
April 23rd, 2024
Taylor and I got married 19 years ago today. Last year we spent our anniversary renting those electric scooters you can find in Seattle, going to the Space Needle and then eating at a Brazilian Barbecue. We had both served missions in Brazil when we were younger and going there brought back many memories. Missing him today.
I got this message yesterday from him:
I am proud of you holding things together, I know it hasn't been easy, I know it's been hard. Tonight [another inmate] was expressing some bitterness about things that have been taken from him...I told him we have had a lot taken from us too. I said I like to reframe things to think about what they have given me. They have given me a voice and a bona fides to speak as one with experience in these things. They have given me motivation to make changes in my life and in society around me. They have provided us with an opportunity to lift our neighbors "yea, if you do it unto the least of these (the prison orphan children) you have done it unto me". They have given me the gift of compassion for those who have made poor choices. They have given me a chance to see humanity in even the "dregs" of society and see God's hand in even their lives. They have given me the chance to be hyper aware of my surroundings and choices. They have given me the gift of gratitude for what I had, have and will have on a level I never would have appreciated. They have made me appreciate even seeing the sky, sun, moon and stars which I took for granted. They have given me the gift to appreciate time, even just a day. They have made me grateful for you to a depth I could have never had before. They gave me the gift of watching you rise to the occasion as necessity calls. They have taken a lot, but have also given a lot, as long as we have the eyes to see it and the heart to feel it.
We can find meaning and purpose in this, we make the meaning and purpose as we watch the lilies blossom. "for the lord god will give no commandment unto the children of men, save he shall prepare away for them to accomplish such thing"...We have a way prepared if we will but walk it. Praising his name every step...I accept my role in getting here, but it's not a insurmountable challenge, we will pass through this valley, and the peaks ahead are majestic...
April 12th, 2024
When a person gets transferred to prison, communication is scarce. I’ve heard mention that people get ”lost in the system” when they go to prison, because it’s so hard to keep in contact. Taylor was transferred early Wednesday morning and I can see what they are saying. It’s been so hard not talking to him as frequently.
I’ve meant to give an update for a couple of days now, but it’s just so painful, I can barely sit down and write about it. Taylor was sentenced to 87 months. That is a long time. Sentencing was hard to sit through. I was able to be there with three of my oldest children, the younger two stayed home with grandma and grandpa. Taylor didn’t put up a defense during trial, for various reasons- in my mind, J6 cases seem so predetermined anyway. There were a few things he did say during his actual trail. He had asked the officers if he had hurt, harmed or threatened them in any way, they both said they had sustained no injury and they were fine. The third officer had never even come into contact with Taylor. He was grateful to have clarity on that and offered a sincere apology to them. During the sentencing hearing the prosecution called it a show- as if he was feigning some sort of remorse. I know for him, it was a relief to be able to clear that up with them during the trial. It’s got to be hard being a prosecuting attorney. I wonder if they really think he was faking or if it is just part of the show that they put on. How sad to see people in such a one-dimensional light. Anyway, I could go on about all the things that I felt were misconstrued, but honestly, it’s energy I don’t have at the moment...maybe for another day.
I’ve had so many people reach out- thank you. This is truly heartbreaking.
March 30th, 2024
A lot of big things are happening for us. We put our home up on the market two days ago. We have lived here for 14 years and it’s been such a sweet home for us. It’s sad to think of leaving this place, but I’m also excited for a new start and to get to a place quit a bit less expensive. Taylor’s sentencing will be on Wednesday. I am excited to see him, but wonder how that will go. It’s so hard being away from him, for me and the kids, especially the kids. We miss him so much! This is also Easter weekend. The reminder of the life, sacrifice and resurrection of our Savior are well-welcomed thoughts. There is hope in all of this. No one can take that away. I am grateful for the lessons life has given us and the relief we have gotten through our Savior. I pray he continues to deliver us and all of you.
Lots of Love, Marie
March 14th, 2024
I wanted to reach out and let you all know about a non-profit that we have just launched.
Left Behind and Without was started to help children with incarcerated parents get funds so they can get or stay involved in extra-curricular activities, such as sports teams, music lessons, etc.
I have learned that 1 in 28 children have an incarcerated parent. This is huge! These children are greatly impacted by having a parent in jail or prison. This has been such a difficult thing in the lives of my own children- it's truly devastating. Parental incarceration can echo throughout generations and those children have a higher likelihood of becoming incarcerated themselves. Our mission is to alleviate some of the financial burden, encourage community involvement and connection and help support these families with positive experiences. Through activities, such as basketball leagues, swim team and guitar lessons, my kids have made lasting friendships. They have also had mentors that were able to help them set goals and push them to become better at their sport and better human beings. Those mentors have also been supportive through this difficult experience.
We would love for you to visit leftbehindandwithout.org, and subscribe. If you would like to donate, or have a company that would like to donate, you can also do that on that website. Also, please spread the word!
Thank you for everything you have done for our family!
Sincerely, Marie
March 2nd, 2024
It is upon the word remember that all knowledge is based. It is remembering what brought pain or pleasure that directs the instinct of man. Remembering takes lessons of the past, applies them to the present so that we can better choose our future. Those who seek control, want to get you to forget. History repeats itself, to those who do not remember its lessons and patterns. Those whose fruit is bitter, want you to forget the awful taste and take another bite. Remember why we fought for freedom, why we died for rights, remember what price was paid for truth and we will never go astray. If we forget, we must experience every pain again, every price paid twice or more, and truth will be forgotten. Remember who, what, when, where and why and the future CAN be smoother sailing. https://peasantsperspective.com/lettersandessays/
This week, on Monday at 2:00pm PST, there is a live interview with Taylor on the Invitation2Freedom Rumble channel. We would love for you to join and please share the word. Taylor will be calling in from the DC jail. The topic will be: J6 can never happen again, changing the trajectory of the country: an honest look at the 14th and 16th Amendments
Thank you all for everything you have done for our family! -Marie
February 25th, 2024
Thank you all for the messages, prayers and donations! We are so grateful for the love we have felt- we can't say thank you enough! I have been recording a devotional for the past couple of weeks, of some J6 inmate's experiences and thoughts. These inmates are calling in from the DC Jail. Their stories need to be told! I thought many of you would appreciate listening, and please share with others. God bless!
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7q2nsWZEGDfcR5fG1ERfgW
Amazon Podcast: https://www.amazon.com/music/player/podcasts/57f407b7-eb12-4bcc-a3de-f64365f9e4c1/j6-sunday-devotional-from-the-dc-jail
Audible: https://www.audible.com/pd/J6-Sunday-Devotional-from-the-DC-Jail-Podcast/B0CTVL1C98
iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/263-j6-sunday-devotional-from-147832405/
February 16th, 2024
This last week I was able to go see Taylor for a 2 hour visit. Jail is a hard place to be, and experiences like this can change a person, but I was so glad to see the same twinkle in his eye and his same sweet demeanor.
I thought I would share a recording we made this week. We talk about J6, jail, what it's like being prosecuted by the government and contracts that we make, that we may not even know we are making. If you are interested in listening you can find that here: https://rumble.com/v4cuili-j6-picks-so-many-locks-part-2.html. We hope this update finds you all well. Thank you all again for all of your prayers and support.
January 31st, 2024
From jail Taylor has written some essays about his experiences and other insights he has had. I thought I would share the introduction to a short essay he has been writing.
Common Sense: Applied Today
Introduction
When many people refer to the spirit of 1776, many hearken to thoughts of a violent revolution. But a true student of this Republic is first drawn to the spirit, the underpinning thoughts of 1776. Thomas Payne published his book, or pamphlet, on January 10, 1776. This book at the time, even compared to books today, was one of the most widely circulated pieces of literature in world history.
The "Common Sense" Payne applies to the examination of the rule of kings, and proper form of Government, is as relevant today as it was in 1776. Payne starts out by acknowledging that when people have "...a long habit of not thinking a thing wrong, gives it a superficial appearance of being right...". Anytime any system becomes "custom", people will often defend it, simply because they have not examined it. Payne states that something wrong, but not examined, the people will "...raise at first a formidable outcry in defense of custom". Under honest examination, "...time makes more converts than reason".
Payne observes that so long as people, or the majority, can go along to get along, they will rarely examine the nature of the rule to which they are subject under the lens of common sense. That until aggrieved, they may not examine things "not right". That once the good people of this country are grievously oppressed, "...they have a undoubted privilege to inquire into the pretension (or reasons for)...and equally reject the usurpation."
Referring to the power held over the people by a de facto government imposed upon the people, Payne accurately states, "The cause of America is, in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances have, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all lovers of mankind are affected". Payne understood that the Country of America was literally the land and her people. The Government of England, through the crown, was not the Country. Today the same can be said of D.C....D.C. is not the country.The District of Columbia has come to represent, and in many ways mirrors, in deed, the same forms and functions that the crown did in 1776.
-Taylor
This is the introduction to the five part series, "Common Sense: Applied Today". The rest will be posted once Marie can transcribe them. These writings can be found on www.PeasantsPerspective.com, in the Letters and Essays by Taylor section.
Thanks so much for taking the time to read. We pray that all is going well with each one of you. We have surely felt the Lord strengthening us through this experience and are so grateful for each one of you.
Sincerely, Marie
January 13th, 2024
Taylor and I wanted to give a quick update. First of all, we want to say thank you so much for your support and prayers. Taylor has been at the jail now for over 50 days, it feels like it’s been forever. You never truly know about something until you experience it, and this experience has been eye opening, for both of us. The conditions at the jail have improved quite a bit the last couple of years, but still seems archaic. The first week he was there they kept him in a cell for 23 hours a day and on the weekend he spent 72 hours locked up. When he had gotten out after that extended period, he gave me a call and he sounded frantic. It was heartbreaking. After the first week he was moved to a pod where many January 6 inmates are kept. Here he is able to call us more frequently, what a blessing that has been. Each night a vigil is held outside the jail, where inmates inside the January 6 pod and outside supporters, sing the National Anthem, and various inmates take turns calling in. I love it when Taylor calls and shares about incites he has gained through all of this. He has written some essays since being there, that may be of interest to some of you. I’ll link it here: https://peasantsperspective.com/lettersandessays/
Thank you all so much for your concern for Taylor and our family.
Marie
December 24th, 2023
Taylor and some fellow inmates are going to be sharing messages and singing Christmas songs December 24th, 2:00 EST. This will be live streamed on Rumble (link below). We pray that you all have a Merry Christmas. Thanks so much for your prayers and donations for our family, God bless us all.
Lots of Love, Marie
https://rumble.com/v42ztse-live-from-washington-dc-with-taylor-johnatakis-and-his-j6-inmates.html
December 16th, 2023
I can't say thank you enough for all of your prayers and donations! We wondered how we would do this, and have kept going back to the scripture- consider the lilies of the field. We are just so grateful!
I recently put together a website to try and gather everything to one spot. If that is of interest to you, you can find it at : https://peasantsperspective.com/
