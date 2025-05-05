Help John Williams

John Williams is the epitome of a good dude. He runs a successful lawncare business at age 18 (with employees!), gives back to his community, helps people in need, and is generally a stand-up fella. He's a clergyman (holds the rank of Reader) in his church at the age of 18. He has exactly one vice, which is motorcycling. His only vice is motorcycling—and while I’m hardly one to judge, John could really use some support right now.

John loves playing around on two wheels. He has an inherent desire for mastery, no matter the task, he will push himself to be really good at whatever he does. You can see this with his landscaping work—it's immaculate, no matter the surrounding conditions.

This drive to "git gud" extended to bikes, as it does for so many of us. He sold his old bike and got a cheaper one to practice without fear of breaking a valuable motorcycle. This past Sunday, the cheaper bike betrayed him when the chain locked up on a scenic road in East Tennessee. I spoke to one of his riding buddies—John was taking a curve at an appropriate (and legal) 40 MPH when his drive chain froze, locking his rear wheel and throwing him off balance. He had ridden this road many times, but didn't have time to react as his bike threw itself out of his control, hurling him into a ravine.

He held on for dear life, which likely spared him from the worst, but John's not doing great. He's in horrible pain, with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and fractured vertebrae. I saw him just a few hours ago; he was in unbearable pain, but still had the presence of mind to pass off business information for his employees to keep things running.

John's insurance situation is unsure at the moment, but he's going to need funds to repair himself and cover his lost time at his company. He has an employee with two young children, and needs to be able to look out for himself as well. Any amount helps, and even just a message of support would mean the world. Thank you for helping my dear brother.