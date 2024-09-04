Support Pastor John’s Faithful Return





Liberty Baptist Church was planted in 2021 by Pastor John and his wife Trish on the northside of Edmonton, AB. We’re a small, close-knit community that has always had a deep love for God and His Word. As a registered charity in Canada, we’re grateful to be able to offer tax receipts for donations.

Not long after our church was planted, Pastor John and Trish were called to serve another congregation, which left our small group feeling vulnerable. For the past three years, we’ve faced the trials of growing a church without pastoral leadership and the comfort of Bible-based preaching. It hasn’t been easy—we’ve had moments when our congregation was down to just a few members, and we nearly closed our doors, feeling overwhelmed and unsure of God’s plan for us.

But in the midst of our discouragement, God moved in a mighty powerful way. He placed it on Pastor John’s heart to return to Edmonton, and we’re overjoyed by this unexpected blessing. We believe this has been God’s plan all along, even when we couldn’t see it.

While our congregation is small, our faith is strong. We’ve managed to raise $3,000 so far, but we need $35,000 to support Pastor John’s wage and $4,000 to cover his moving expenses. Our goal is to bring him back as soon as possible, so we can continue growing under his leadership.

We’re reaching out through this fundraising platform, trusting that God will provide for our needs. We’re excited to see how He will work through this journey, and we have faith that He will be glorified as we step forward together. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to realizing God’s plan for our church.

MEET OUR PASTOR

John Israel Morris

I accepted Christ in June of 1970, it was a Sunday morning at church on the Northside of Pittsburgh, I realized my need for a Savior as the preacher was preaching and went forward during the invitation to ask Him into my life. That was the start of an amazing journey for me. I was baptized in a little Baptist church in Bedford Pennsylvania almost a year and a half later. I grew up in Pittsburgh (Northside) and Bedford County. Then entered the US Navy in 1974 almost a year after High School graduation.

Since that time, I have always been concerned about the salvation of others. God has allowed me to be a part of His plan in the lives of hundreds as they accepted Christ as Savior.

God called me to ministry while I was in my late teens, but I didn’t have anyone to explain what was going on in my spirit and so I didn’t respond to His call until I was in my twenties. Since that time, He has been gracious in allowing me to grow every church I have been pastor of, some doubled in size while others grew to four times their size during my tenure.

My goal for the church is for it to reach those around it with the gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, to have a heart for missions not just locally, but around the world. I have preached in India many times and am desiring to return for a mission/preaching trip.

I do believe that I have been given what seems to me to be an extra amount of faith to trust God for great things. I just do not worry about things that I have no ability to change. I just pray about it. Over the years, I have started churches, Christian schools, built buildings, saw God answer the prayers of His people in great ways. So, I am confident that God is still about answering prayer today.

I have had Cancer twice, all good now. The first time was the worst, with chemo and radiation, this took place at the Seattle VA Hospital. It was a three-month process, Trish wasn’t sure that I was going to make it through, it was a tough time. God is good all the time.

I have a tremendous wife; she is the only woman I ever asked God for. She has been an amazing helpmate to me, loves the women of the church and having folks to the house. She has won awards for her cooking/baking at State and County Fairs. I am very proud to be her husband. I believe that we make a good team.

After all these years of experience, Trish and I are returning to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to serve as Pastor and wife of Liberty Baptist Church—a church plant we helped establish in 2021. It’s a small but dedicated congregation of 8 to 12 people, gathering in a modest, rented space.

We would ask you to prayerfully consider supporting this work as we seek to get it off the ground and growing for the Kingdom. I would be happy to add you to a monthly email that I will be sending out to those who support us with a one-time gift or with a monthly love offering.

I am excited about the future with such a great and amazing God.

Many blessings!

Pastor John I Morris



