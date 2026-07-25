John (Randy) Stanley

Most know him as John, his family knows him as Randy, and his closest friends call him “Raggy.” Today, our beloved brother and friend is facing the fight of his life. He was recently diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, and is preparing to begin his first round of chemotherapy very soon.





As so many unfortunately know, the financial toll of cancer treatment—from medical bills to daily expenses—can be overwhelming. John has spent the majority of his life helping others; now, it’s our turn to help him.





We have full faith in God, knowing He is already on the other side of this storm and will guide John through every step of his healing. If you are able to support John during this journey, any contribution would mean the world. Above all, we deeply appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support for John and his family during this time.



