John Honey from Bellmead Texas

Hello from our family to yours. Everyone knows that John Honey passed away yesterday, and everyone also knows that he was the most charismatic, charming, funny and loyal friend. His mama Linda, AKA Dummy and the love of his life, Tammy are needing some help to start the process of a funeral. We do have a benefit in the works, but the need is now for the funeral costs. Any money that is left over will go directly to Linda and Tammy.





We need times are hard, so if you aren't able to pitch in, please pray for the family and consider sharing this post