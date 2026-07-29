John Fitzgerald just a little help

John's dentist informed him that he has a spot in his throat when he got his teeth cleaned last. It turned out it was stage 2 cancer. John would never ask for this kind of help, so we're asking for him. He has Chemotherapy and/or Radiation everyday for about a month, and it could go longer, depending. He can't work, and his insurance isn't going to cover it. So if you can Please Help. This World is a Better Place with John in it!