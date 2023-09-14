Joseph A Camp Crowdsource for Research

YourDaddyJoey is a user-generated social media / news reporting / research providing organization for those who are curious and concerned about Far-Left influence in the United States.

JoeyCamp2020 is the God Fearing Human / Talent Manager / Pro Se Nightmare / Social Justice Issues Photographer / Newsworthy CEO of YourDaddyJoey.

All funds raised will be used to maintain YourDaddyJoey and other connected entertainment and news providing sites.