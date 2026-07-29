Help During Joe's hospital stay & recovery

On Tuesday, April 7, my son-in-law, Joe, Natalie‘s husband, was admitted to ICU in the Matsu valley with a severe case of pancreatitis that caused a multitude of life-threatening issues in his body. He was transferred to Anchorage, on Wednesday, where progress has been made, but we are still very far from the light at the end of the tunnel. It is not certain, but is possible that he may need care in an out of state facility. Natalie is with him full-time in the hospital and their 5 kids are hanging out with Nana and Papa.





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