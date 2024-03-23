Journey to Restored Health for Karen Snyder

Karen is the wife of Joel Snyder and mother to 3 year old Davin. Over the years, she has struggled with health challenges which have gotten worse this past year. She has chronic lymes, adrenal exhaustion, and gut and hormonal issues. In March 2023, she miscarried twins. Their rental home was found to have toxic mold, which is likely what made her health go downhill, so they recently had to move to another house. One of the difficult symptoms she deals with is extreme insomnia and in the last year, she has had frequent nights of little or no sleep! She has been seeing various doctors, nutritionists, and Christian therapists. The medical expenses have added to the stress, since they are not covered by insurance. Joel, has been working less the past year so he is available to help his wife around the house, take her to appointments, and help care for their son, Davin.

They would deeply appreciate your generosity to help pay for ongoing supplements to restore her health, as well as past medical bills. Thanks to all family and friends who have already been supporting the Snyders in prayer, meals, and encouragement during this difficult season of their lives. Thanks for giving to this need and may God richly bless you!