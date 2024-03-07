Redemption Seminary Masters in Biblical Studies

The Start





On Sunday, September 30, 2012, Jesus reached out His hand to me in a crowd of several thousand people and bid me follow Him.

I attended a voluntary church service during a weekend business conference. I was 24 years old, completely lost, and totally unexpecting and unprepared for such a life-changing moment.

The preacher left those of us who responded to the call for repentance with a few simple instructions:

Go home, get a Bible, and read it. Find a church that teaches the Bible and join it.

Headed home from Washington, D.C., to Central Pennsylvania that evening, I stopped at Barnes & Noble where I bought a study Bible and the first devotional I found. I started diving into them both regularly, including over my lunch breaks at work.

It wasn't two weeks before a coworker noticed and invited me to their church. I joined almost immediately after seeing their dedication to worshipping Jesus, teaching from scripture, and promoting personal Bible study.

Within a month, God revived and redeemed my musical gifting and passion. I had abandoned my craft two years earlier after dropping out of my music degree at Penn State University. When our church's guitar player moved out of state, I had the opportunity to literally dust off my guitar to serve on the music team. I also began singing again.

As the new year dawned, I was publicly baptized. Shortly thereafter, the Lord redeemed a second great gifting and passion in my life–philosophical inquiry and logical reasoning–through teaching by some of the great Christian apologists. My mind was quickened, and my Bible study and book reading expanded even further.





The Now





Over 11 years later, my life is unrecognizable compared to 2012 and prior:





After years of cycling between extreme anger and severe depression and suicidality, the Lord has given me a foundational hope, joy, and peace.





My nihilistic worldview and purposelessness were crucified and reborn in a divine direction through the Great Commission and godly discipleship.





Once having argued philosophically that marriage should be illegalized and that having children was a form of cruelty, my heart and mind were healed.





Praise be to God, he introduced me to the most beautiful Christian woman–Trisha–in 2014, whom I pulled out of a little cornfield near the country church where we met to get married just over two years later. We've now got two vivacious young boys, and we plan to have a few more children in the coming years.





The Lord enabled me to finish my undergraduate degree after a few years spent wandering in the wilderness.





He has subsequently blessed me with a refreshing job and sufficient finances for us to purchase a small house and for my wife to stay at home. We plan to homeschool our children, likely in a pod with families from our church.





My wife and I serve in our local church. We're passionate about active ministry.

I sing and play several instruments on the music team.

My wife is both on the women's ministry team and the founder of our church's group for stay-at-home mothers to gather together weekly in fellowship with their children.

We co-lead a small group with another couple.

For three months at the end of 2023, we even hosted some Mormon missionaries in our house every week as a counter-missionary effort after they showed up at our front door unannounced.





I have never stopped my studies of God's word, theology, apologetics, or the history that pertains to all of the above. I'm still a voracious reader. I listen to at least a dozen hours of theological podcasts and/or recorded sermons per week. I attend at least one in-person service weekly to join communally in the presence of God and to hear biblical preaching.

That being said...





Starting a few years ago, I had begun to feel that I was getting stuck in my discipleship.

I write a good bit about theology and apologetics, especially on social media, but I was running into roadblocks without knowing the original biblical languages or particular veins of church history.

I write worship songs, but my method for topical study was inefficient.

I love to teach, in our small group and beyond, but I have a godly fear for teaching without proper foundations (James 3:1).

The worst part was, I didn't know what to do about it.





The Next





Then, between two and three years ago in my continued studies, I stumbled across the academic work, teaching, and apologetics of Old Testament scholar Dr. Michael Heiser. His podcast, The Naked Bible Podcast, was so eye-opening that it caused me to lose sleep that night.

The paradigm of pragmatic and personable scholarship I was introduced to was a level of biblical study that I had never experienced or known about. I also learned of the existence of powerful study tools like Logos Bible Software, where Dr. Heiser had worked for about a decade as scholar-in-residence.

I was immensely inspired!





I continued to study deeper, utilizing Dr. Heiser's methodologies and many of his resources, including a broad network of related scholars whom he brought onto his podcast. More books, more podcasts, and more recognizable growth in my faith, discipleship, and understanding of scripture for the first time in quite some time.

Until Dr. Heiser's untimely and unfortunate passing from pancreatic cancer in February of 2023.





He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and initially, his treatments seemed to move in a positive direction. Seemingly out of nowhere, he posted in January of 2023 that he was going home on hospice. I was heartbroken at his passing the next month, having never had the chance to meet or speak to this great man who had so profoundly impacted my faith and study.

After having the privilege of attending his funeral in Lebanon, PA, with many others whose faith and lives had been significantly edified by Dr. Heiser's work, I've continued to follow the legacy of his various ministerial efforts, which are spearheaded by his wife and a loyal team of scholarly friends.

That brings me to the immediate initiative of this campaign.





One key ministry Dr. Heiser participated in was serving as a founding board member of Redemption Seminary. They offer a radically new and innovative approach to theological education. Students can obtain a self-paced seminary degree entirely online with a remarkable reduction in cost compared to traditional seminaries. Students can choose personal mentors, and they are even provided and trained in the use of a research library and state-of-the-art Logos Bible Software.

I was introduced to the program's full details during a livestream at the beginning of 2024, and I immediately felt the Holy Spirit tugging on my heart.

This seemed like exactly what I had been missing!





I had wanted formal biblical training for a few years by that point, but I had always desired a program that wouldn't upend our family, wouldn't require me to quit working, and was an accredited program.

But then, I hit a bit of a snag.

Dr. Heiser led another theological education program, AWKNG School of Theology, which I had looked into attending. It was very affordable and thorough. However, it was and still is unaccredited.

Unfortunately, so was Redemption Seminary.





UNTIL ABOUT TWO WEEKS AGO!

At the very end of the aforementioned January livestream, I noted a point that was mentioned in passing: Redemption Seminary was up for an accreditation review in February of this year. I must've checked for updates about a thousand times between their website and their social media profiles over the next month.

Praise be to God, they ended up getting accredited, and I knew immediately that God was calling me to pursue their Masters of Arts in Biblical Studies program. However, as the sole earner for our family and with the current economic circumstances, it's simply not in our household budget to immediately invest roughly $15,000 in this degree.

While I will certainly save for the program as needed, I feel tremendously convicted and burdened at the thought of delaying what I believe to be a clear mandate from the Lord in my life. Acquiring all of the funds upfront would allow me to complete the program at an accelerated pace, as I can immediately enroll in class after class.

The program could be finished within a year at that pace!





After some prayer as to how I might garner the resources to follow this call, I felt led to reach out to the Lord's body, humbly and vulnerably, to ask for assistance.





Would You Help?





Would you please pray for provision, or perhaps even contribute financially if you are able? Would you share this page with your congregation?

The impact would be both immediate and diverse for even more substantial ministry in local families, local churches, published writing, online preaching and teaching, and beyond:

Creating scripturally sound resources for Christian homeschooling and pod learning using the most recent scholarship

Finishing a book manuscript based on 2 Peter 5

Writing theologically robust and accurate songs with more efficient production (on top of 3 songs coming out this year)

Producing and editing video content for online kingdom teaching

Exegeting and equipping local believers through small group teaching

Establishing an educational foundation for even further ministry studies, degrees, and ordination (including for other believers)





Thank you for your prayers and support–may the God of all creation and of our salvation richly bless you!

'On account of this, I bend my knees before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth is named, that he may grant you according to the riches of his glory to be strengthened with power through his Spirit in the inner person, that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith (you having been firmly rooted and established in love), in order that you may be strong enough to grasp together with all the saints what is the breadth, and length, and height, and depth, and to know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge, in order that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God. ' (Ephesians 3:14-19 LEB)