Joe needs help

I'm 68 years old was looking forward to fixing up my old house when I retired. At 63 my health started failing. I'd never been sick a day in my life. But no insurance at the time so I didn't have a Dr to go to till Medicare kicked in at 65. It took 2 years to find one and have myself diagnosed. I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer bladder cancer and a small brain tumor last August. And have been living with cancer ever since. I'm not eligible for state assistance because my house and car are paid for. And I want to die with dignity at home. I've never asked for help before. And have always been there for strangers friends and family alike.

I draw 803 a month after Medicare and part C. So I can't even afford my out of pocket expenses and copays. I have a girlfriend and soul mate of 9 years and we've been together since the night we met. She's my caregiver and works full time. And she's a praying woman. I'm truly blessed. I'd love to leave her this little 900 Sq ft house. And I have the best Dr's in the world. But the bills are going to take it all. And then some. I've never asked for help before. And this is really hard for me to do. If anyone sees this prayer is more important to me than cash. Always has been. If anyone can help please do I'm at the end of my rope. And still fighting every day. God bless you if you've read this. I don't know what else to do.