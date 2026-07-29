Jobless almost homeless desperate In need

Hello I'm Dakota rogers and I just recently lost my job and I'm trying to get the money to get a job and vehicle again so I can go t back to work and also help others as I have been. I've helped so many people I forgot to look out for myself and now I'm desperate and trying to figure out anything to be able to get back on my feet... I know it's a really long shot. Please if anyone has even $1 it helps once I get my license back I can atleast live within my vehicle while I work on getting a stable place to live permanently. I know Im a nobody and I don't mean anything to anyone. I'm just trying to not live like this anymore. I don't know what else to do and any support will be a blessing. Thank you for taking your time to read this and even if you cannot help please help someone else. Thank you all so much and I love everyone of you!