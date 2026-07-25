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New concept album from Mike Rathke & Tommy Graven

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,105 USD

Fundraiser created byTommy Graven

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tommy Graven

New concept album from Mike Rathke & Tommy Graven

The Need for Scripture in Music

The Bible is full of so many vital truths that have enormous implications for life. And yet, in much of the art that Christians create today, many of these truths remain underexplored in the creative arts.

For this reason, Mike Rathke and Tommy Graven have self-produced a concept album on the book of Job. The songs contained in this album have profound truths from scripture, nestled in a warm bed of modern folk-rock music. Drawing from decades of experience as independent artists and inspiration from artists like Young Oceans, Josh Garrels, John Mark McMillan, and many others, the two have completed the writing and recording of the album. What remains now is the final push to pay for professional mixing, mastering, and promotional efforts for the project. 

The Cost and Rationale

Mike and Tommy are asking for $10,000 to cover the cost of mixing and mastering the album. Lord willing, whatever remains will be used to acquire the services of a reputable promotional expert with industry connections who can get the music in front of professionals in radio, playlist curation, social media influencers, press, bloggers, and other experts with an active pulse on up-and-coming artists.  

Grammy award-winning mixing engineer Chad Carlson has committed to handling the mix of the songs once the goal is met, stating, "Man, I'd love to mix your record!!! Sounds inspiring!!"

In addition to mixing Mike's debut EP, "The Dawning Fire," Carlson has a long history of professional work in the industry, bringing countless albums to the next level. Nominated for three Grammy awards, and two wins (Album of the Year—RED, and Best Country Album of the Year—Taylor Swift), Carlson will give the Job album the necessary finesse to make the songs shine, the way only a Grammy Award winner can!

Post-Production

  • Mixing and Mastering
    • $5000-$6000

Marketing

  • Hiring of a Music Publicist to assist in:
    • Press Releases
    • Pitches to radio and playlist curators
    • Setting up interviews with bloggers, podcasts, and social media influencers
      • $4000-$5000

      Mike and Tommy are excited for you to be a part of bringing the book of Job to the world. The truths of this book have confounded readers (of the faith and otherwise) for centuries, as concepts like suffering, pain, and loss have plagued the human race from the beginning. This album explores the deep existential questions that the narrative raises, in hopes of pointing to the goodness, sovereignty, and majesty of Christ. The world needs more art that explores these complex themes, and it's Mike and Tommy's prayer that this album will contribute to the conversation.

      For a sneak peek (rough mix) of the album, click the link below: 


      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-8uAEIR4hA


       About the Artists

      Mike Rathke

      Mike Rathke’s musical journey began in high school, doing local shows in the Kansas metalcore scene. At age nineteen, he came into the Christian faith and utilized his love of music to serve in the local church. A graduate of Christ for the Nations School of Worship and Technical Arts, Mike served as a worship pastor for over 20 years. He earned his BA in film and communications from George Fox in 2015, his MA in screenwriting from Regent in 2022, and is currently completing his doctoral degree in communication at Regent University.

      He has released countless albums, touching on themes of worship, faith, and struggle. His debut album, The Dawning Fire, was recorded in Nashville at the iconic Sound Emporium with producer Billy Chapin (Backstreet Boys, Edwin McCain, Don Henley) and co-producer Brandon Bailey. He has since released a plethora of albums, singles, and EPs, including "The Discipline of Dismay," "The Harlot and the Bride," "Real Zombies! Oh Heaven!," and others. His experience in film and video have allowed him to create compelling music videos, documentaries, and other projects as an indie-folk artist. He currently resides in Florida with his wife, seven kids, and one grandchild.

      Tommy Graven

      Mesmerizing, transcendent, stirring – the music of Tommy Graven captures the sound, spirit, and soul of the natural world around us. A 20-year multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, Tommy was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. The winner of a Global Music Award and “Native American Flutist of the Year” at the NASFA Awards, Tommy is considered by many to be an up and coming artist to watch in the Native American flute genre. Now a resident of Medford, Oregon, Graven spends his time teaching both flute and guitar when not performing area shows, regional festivals, or on behalf of Breedlove Guitars, Shubb Capos, Myers Pickups, Rising Moon Flutes and Singing Tree Flutes.

      To witness a Tommy Graven composition is to feel the wind dance across your skin, smell the pines overhead, taste the rain, and breathe in the solace only a rejuvenating Pacific Norwest storm can conjure. With songs like “Ashland” and “Thunder Rolling Down the Mountain,” prepare yourself for an intensely moving, deeply connective experience.






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