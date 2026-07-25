Jobloss/forclosure

I lost my job😓 and because of it my home is going into foreclosure🏠 My youngest daughter this is the only home she has ever known🩷 We’ve been in this house for 14 years; 🙏🏽My husband and I worked on this house doing the cosmetic work for move in ready but unfortunately he passed awayto soon 😓RIP never got to see the finished product 🏡and so we had to move in without him😓 and I’ve been trying to keep everything together including my kids and grandkids ever since🫶🏽 My grandkids love to play in the yard💞 my youngest daughter helps with the gardening🪴and it would just crush us all if it gets taken away💔Please help us keep our forever home❤️‍🩹 The world is full of beautiful people who has big hearts that lead with love❤️Thank you all for your support, love and prayers 🙏🏽