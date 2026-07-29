Job loss animals to feed

Hi, Im Randi. I live rurally near the Nebraska-Kansas line where I help care for my Mom & our animals-5 horses, a pony, a goat, several dogs, plus turkeys, geese, chickens & ducks.

Recently, I lost my job, and while I'm actively working to rebuild through remote work & trying to grow my equine & animal education platform, I've hit a difficult stretch financially.

Anyone who lives with animals knows they aren't optional responsibilities-they rely on us fully.. They animals are all rescues of some sort & have become family, & caring for them is part of my daily life & purpose.

Right now I'm asking for temporary help to:

*Keep hay, grain & feed consistent

*cover basic animal care needs

*stay stable while I transition back into stable income

I'm not looking for a handout- I'm working hard to rebuild . I just need help getting through this stretch..

If you can donate,share or support in any way, it truly means more to me than I can say.





Thank you for reading

-Randi



