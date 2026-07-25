Mission Trip to Guatemala

A Return to a Place God Placed on My Heart





This August, I will be traveling with my church to a village in Guatemala to minister to children and families served through Compassion International — including the precious child I personally sponsor.





During this trip we will:

• Meet the pastor and tutors at the Compassion Center and see their ministry in action

• Spend meaningful time with the children who attend the center

• Visit children’s homes, meet their families, and step into their everyday world

• Participate in an immersive experience to better understand life from a child’s perspective in poverty

• Share a full day of fun, love, and encouragement with our sponsored children





Guatemala holds a very special place in my heart. I spent 17 years coordinating mission trips and leading teams to this beautiful country. My late husband, Kevin, also led countless students on mission trips there, and through that journey we were even blessed to sponsor a young woman to come to the U.S. for high school and college. She has become part of our family and is now married with children of her own and living in Georgia. God is so good.





About 10 years ago, God asked me to step away from this work for a season. Since then, I’ve often felt like a small piece of my heart was missing. I have witnessed first-hand how these trips change lives — not only for those we go to serve, but also for those who go. It is such a privilege to be the hands and feet of Jesus, to shine His light in dark places, and to bring a message of hope and healing to those who need Him most.





As I prepare to return to Guatemala, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers — for our team, for the children and families we will meet, and for the work God has planned. If you feel led to support me financially, your gift will help cover travel expenses and ministry costs so that I can once again serve where God is calling me.





Thank you for being part of this journey with me — through prayer, encouragement, and support. ❤️





With gratitude,

Joanne





"Let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth." 1 John 3:18