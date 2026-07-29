Joan Meradith AKA Good Ol Joan

My parents have been a staple in the Omaha Nebraska Christian scene. Mom worked at Open Door Mission where she was known as Good Ol Joan. She raised millions for the organization. Before she worked at Grace University and after she worked for CBMC Christian Business Mans Committee. She volunteered and worked her whole adult life in cooperation often with my dad Tom Meradith. Now as my Mama is passing on, there is concern about many different costs. If any of you have a prayer or a few dollars to help my humbly deserving parents please consider them. I love them and wish I could help more. Thank you and God Bless us all



