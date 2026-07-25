Support Joseph's 2026-2027 Fencing Season

Like many young boys, Joseph wanted to play with swords. Rather than brush it aside, we took his interest seriously. After watching videos of many different sword styles together, one captured him completely: fencing.





Today, Joseph is a left-handed épée fencer who trains at Lionheart Academy in San Diego, California. What began as a childhood fascination has grown into a serious competitive journey, and he is ready to test himself at the highest levels of American fencing.





Beyond the strip, Joseph is a Scout in Scouting America and has boxed since he was eight years old — pursuits that have shaped the discipline, respect, and quiet determination he brings to every bout.





This season, Joseph will compete across the Cadet, Junior, and Division I categories at local, regional, and national events — including USA Fencing's North American Cups (NACs), the Junior Olympics, and the Summer National Championships. Competing at this level means traveling across the country throughout the year, and because Joseph is still a minor, both of his parents travel with him to every national event.





The costs add up quickly: tournament entry fees, coaching and training, equipment and blade replacement, and travel for our family — flights, hotels, and meals at events held far from home. We are committed to giving Joseph every opportunity to grow, compete, and represent Lionheart Academy and his community with character and sportsmanship.





If you feel led to support Joseph's fencing journey, your generosity will go directly toward the training, equipment, and travel that make this season possible. Every gift, of any size, makes a real difference, and we are deeply grateful for your encouragement, your prayers, and your belief in Joseph.





Thank you for cheering him on.

— The Olivas Family