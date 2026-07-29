Support for James and Malia

Thank you so much for reaching out to support James and Malia! It is deeply appreciated! Please click “Read More” for a description of their situation and needs. But if you would like the short version of what the funds will be going towards, see bullet points here.

Any medical bills not covered by insurance

Housing costs over the next several months

Fuel expenses as they drive back and forth from work and their community over an hour away

Compensation for any time that James may take off from working

Meals and food

Any other special needs that may arise throughout this journey





James and Malia's little boy, Levi, was born at 25 weeks. Thankfully he is doing well so far! They will be living in Coeur d'Alene on the hospital campus for the next several months as Levi stays in the NICU. They all have a long journey ahead of them.

This page is to help relieve some of the practical financial needs. Most of the medical bills should hopefully be covered by insurance but there are more expenses besides medical bills that will come up. They live over an hour North of the hospital and thankfully will be able to stay at the Walden House on the Kootenai Hospital campus. Even though they are receiving a wonderful daily rate to stay there, it still isn't free and will add up over time. There is also the cost of fuel over the next months as they commute back and forth from their community and home. Your gift would also help cover any lost wages from time off of work. There are also additional living expenses to consider, such as food and other general costs incurred when staying somewhere other than home.

Thank you so much to everyone who wants to love on the Cozine’s in this way!