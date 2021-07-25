Kroch Family Trykael Ministry

Try ka el - Soytry & Jessica (pronounced Jessi ka in Khmer) of/for God.

This name we also chose for our first child and son (if that's the case).

This year we began a new chapter of ministry in South East Asia. After marrying in May, we moved closer to the border of Cambodia and Thailand and have been even more touched by the need to share the "Living Hope" we have as followers of Christ (1 Peter 1). Inspired by Isaiah 1:17, we are compelled to "take up the cause of the Fatherless" and notice those who feel forgotten, unloved, lonely & hopeless. Having been captured by the love of God and understanding His sacrifice for us, we are lead to share this light to others. Jesus said in John 8 that whoever follows Him would never walk in darkness. Further, just as Peter encourages us to declare the praises of the One who called us into His marvelous light, this is our heart for the local people here. More recently we have relocated back to the capital city, where we are preparing materials and becoming involved in further outreach in the rural provinces. We also prayerfully recognized the season we have moved into, with the surprise pregnancy of our first child, the need to be a bit closer to family and opportunity for overseas applications as time ensues.

With more Bibles and discipleship material available, the South East Asian people can be equipped to know and grow in Christ. Recently my beloved husband began a new project involving translation of English discipleship content for the local people here. At the same time, we are continuing to partner with members of our local Baptist Church in the city and following the lead of the elders, pursuing further involvement in other projects. These include producing materials in partnership with Action Cambodia. We have been praying the Lord would strengthen us at this time- with a little one on the way and different needs we have. However, we continue to trust that He will "provide where He guides" and enable us to stay and minister to the people as long as He would have us. Of course, we are longing to reunite with our friends and family back in Australia, though for now we would like to continue with the work the Lord has entrusted to us. We sense this is the most fruitful way for us to spend our time for now, though are continuing to work part time in a local school to support our work. We know for this to be more sustainable into the future however, we will need support in other forms. We are very blessed to have met people within our Church who are also willing to reach out to their networks to seek support for us. We are not really sure what will come of this just yet since we do not know these people personally, though already we have seen many open their hearts, homes and share their belongings with us. Our overarching heart however is to develop closer partnerships with people in both our home countries and see these flourish for furthering His Kingdom. Just as Paul reached out to various churches, we hope to also be mutually encouraged, strengthened in prayer and by the overflow of generosity the Lord allows.



It is our dream to witness the Lord's people unified and worshipping the One true God with one voice and one heart. We envision greater mobilization as His people gather and spur each other on. If the Lord leads, would you consider supporting us as we seek to make this vision a reality? For the time being, this is our best means of raising support. We have set a monthly goal and will just open this up to anyone who continues to prefer this avenue of helping.

Furthermore, we just hope our ministry here and our continued communication as the family of God can encourage us all! Praise to the lamb who knew no sin but became sin on our behalf" (2 cor 5) ! May He keep our faith strong by His grace and continue to lead us in His ways!



Colossians 1:3-6 3 We always thank God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, when we pray for you, 4 because we have heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love you have for all God’s people— 5 the faith and love that spring from the hope stored up for you in heaven and about which you have already heard in the true message of the gospel 6 that has come to you. In the same way, the gospel is bearing fruit and growing throughout the whole world—just as it has been doing among you since the day you heard it and truly understood God’s grace.









