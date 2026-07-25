A House For Single Females For Co-Living

Hello, this fundraiser is for a historical Victorian house in our downtown area in the First State, Delaware, in our beautiful city, Dover. Some females within this state can not pay $1,200.00+ a month in rent by themselves on top of utilities. Sadly, some women stay in relationships they have no desire to be in and or become homeless because they have nowhere else to go. This house will be an option for females to rent a private bedroom in a safe home at an affordable cost with full access to the entire house.

I know first-hand what it is like being homeless. Unfortunately, there are limited resources for females like myself because I do not fit into the HUD category. I discuss this in my video "How Homeless Led Me To My Purpose".

When you give your money into this mission, the $2 million dollars will go towards purchasing the house in full; remodeling the rooms up to 20 ladies; furniture throughout the house, appliances, utilities; taxes, insurance; a staff for two years and a van for transportation.





I have been praying and fasting for this project. I want to thank you in advance for helping me make this dream come true for our community while showing the love of Jesus Christ.





Please share this link with others. God Bless





Luke 1:37 "For there is nothing that God cannot do" GNT.





VIDEO: ON You Tube @ life_ Style_ AP

TITLE: How Homelessness Led Me to My True Calling

BLOG: https://katrinacharlene.wordpress.com



