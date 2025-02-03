Campaign Image

Truth With JJ Carrell

In a world where lies and deception have become expected, J.J. Carrell delivers the truth in a direct way backed by experience and common sense. Help support his work so J.J. can continue to have a platform where the truth is always spoken and expected. A platform that challenges and fights against the lies and corruption that seems to be everywhere.  

Recent Donations
Grover Inks
$ 50.00 USD
4 minutes ago

Thank you so much for bringing us the truth and not apologizing for it. I really like your X episodes, you're "This is Treason" documentaries and your book, "Invaded". We are lucky to have a Patriot and hard-working alpha male like you in our country. God Bless you and your family. We are back my man!

Sturner
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Tell it brother and thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
14 hours ago

I appreciate you, JJ! The world needs more men like you!!

Crystal Smith
$ 50.00 USD
22 hours ago

JJ, Thank you for all your hard work and for speaking TRUTH!!!! May the Lord bless you and keep a hedge of protection around you and your family. I watch you daily on worldviewtube. Thank you, Crystal Smith from Elon, North Carolina.

DPeters
$ 15.00 USD
22 hours ago

Go JJ

