Let's Help Get Phoenix a Reliable Car!

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,055

Campaign created by Jim Litke

Jim "Phoenix" Smith is an 80 year old man of faith. His favorite chant is Onward Christian Soldier and he's an inspiration to our Men's Alliance Lion Tribe in Pennsylvania, which he's been a member of for the past 3 years. His car is his lifeline; it gets him to Men's Alliance, church, the grocery store, doctor visits, and is generally his connection to the world. Phoenix's current vehicle is 18 years old and needs a replacement. Phoenix is on a tight income and could use a lift, there's no need for him to struggle alone so we're reaching out to all corners of the land of Goodwill in hopes to rally enough funds to purchase reliable wheels to get him back on the road. Please consider pitching in whatever you can, it would be a donation well spent. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tom Love Doc
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Fighter-Oak Tribe CTF 20
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

All the best Phoenix!

Ace
$ 80.00 USD
1 month ago

Drift
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Piece
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sandman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We do not struggle alone ☀️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
1 month ago

Rise like a Phoenix ☀️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The Maisch Family
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

