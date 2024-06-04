Campaign Image

Jimmy Moon's Seminary Fund

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $8,295

Campaign created by Teresa Moon

Campaign funds will be received by James Moon

Jimmy Moon's Seminary Fund

Dear Friends and Family,

Thanks be to God, Jimmy is entering the seminary in October! We could not be happier for him and thankful to God for calling him to the priesthood.

Jimmy could use your help with donations toward his tuition and of course prayers for a successful 7 years of schooling.

As we all know, we need more priests who will be holy, zealous and chaste and models of virtue in the service of God's people. Please pray Jimmy will be pious in meditation, efficacious in preaching and zealous in the daily offering of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and to administer the Sacraments with love and joy. Please also pray that he succeeds in his studies and grows in holiness.

Any donation is most greatly appreciated and all will be included in Jimmy's daily prayers.

May God bless you abundantly for your generosity.


Recent Donations
Show:
Bella
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I feel blessed to have a friendship with Jimmy even if it is for a short period of time. His kindness towards everyone around him shows how big his heart is. I know he will make a holy priest and continue to impact those around him in a memorable way. He will always be in my prayers. God bless jimmy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you Jimmy! We will be praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

May your guardian angel guide you in your vocation.

Bella
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I feel blessed to have a friendship with Jimmy even if it is for a short period of time. His kindness towards everyone around him shows how big his heart is. I know he will make a holy priest and continue to impact those around him in a memorable way. He will always be in my prayers. God bless jimmy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

You will be in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

You are and will continue to be in my prayers.

Conrad van Wamel
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Bella
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

I feel blessed to have a friendship with Jimmy even if it is for a short period of time. His kindness towards everyone around him shows how big his heart is. I know he will make a holy priest and continue to impact those around him in a memorable way. He will always be in my prayers. God bless jimmy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless you and Our Lady guide you in your vocation!

Bob and Chrissy Null
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless you

Ajaz and Kathy Rana
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Alex and Vazquez Family
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

For my best friend and brother, I hope and pray for the best to come. You got this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you in your formation and keep you strong in the journey.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you and keep you in His almighty grace and may Our Lady wrap you in her mantle of protection.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo