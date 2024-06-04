Jimmy Moon's Seminary Fund

Dear Friends and Family,

Thanks be to God, Jimmy is entering the seminary in October! We could not be happier for him and thankful to God for calling him to the priesthood.

Jimmy could use your help with donations toward his tuition and of course prayers for a successful 7 years of schooling.

As we all know, we need more priests who will be holy, zealous and chaste and models of virtue in the service of God's people. Please pray Jimmy will be pious in meditation, efficacious in preaching and zealous in the daily offering of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and to administer the Sacraments with love and joy. Please also pray that he succeeds in his studies and grows in holiness.

Any donation is most greatly appreciated and all will be included in Jimmy's daily prayers.



May God bless you abundantly for your generosity.



