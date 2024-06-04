Jimmy Moon's Seminary Fund

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,295
Campaign funds will be received by James Moon
Dear Friends and Family,
Thanks be to God, Jimmy is entering the seminary in October! We could not be happier for him and thankful to God for calling him to the priesthood.
Jimmy could use your help with donations toward his tuition and of course prayers for a successful 7 years of schooling.
As we all know, we need more priests who will be holy, zealous and chaste and models of virtue in the service of God's people. Please pray Jimmy will be pious in meditation, efficacious in preaching and zealous in the daily offering of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, and to administer the Sacraments with love and joy. Please also pray that he succeeds in his studies and grows in holiness.
Any donation is most greatly appreciated and all will be included in Jimmy's daily prayers.
May God bless you abundantly for your generosity.
I feel blessed to have a friendship with Jimmy even if it is for a short period of time. His kindness towards everyone around him shows how big his heart is. I know he will make a holy priest and continue to impact those around him in a memorable way. He will always be in my prayers. God bless jimmy!
God bless you!
God bless you Jimmy! We will be praying for you.
May your guardian angel guide you in your vocation.
I feel blessed to have a friendship with Jimmy even if it is for a short period of time. His kindness towards everyone around him shows how big his heart is. I know he will make a holy priest and continue to impact those around him in a memorable way. He will always be in my prayers. God bless jimmy!
You will be in our prayers!
You are and will continue to be in my prayers.
I feel blessed to have a friendship with Jimmy even if it is for a short period of time. His kindness towards everyone around him shows how big his heart is. I know he will make a holy priest and continue to impact those around him in a memorable way. He will always be in my prayers. God bless jimmy!
May God bless you and Our Lady guide you in your vocation!
God bless you
For my best friend and brother, I hope and pray for the best to come. You got this!
God bless you in your formation and keep you strong in the journey.
God bless you and keep you in His almighty grace and may Our Lady wrap you in her mantle of protection.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.