Jimmy Sovocool Youth With A Mission





I will be doing a Discipleship Training School, which is a 6 month long program which is designed to train and equip missionaries and then send them out to serve overseas. The training center at Lancaster specifically focuses on reaching people living in the “10/40” window, which is a rectangular area on the globe stretching from 10 to 40 degrees north latitude. This specific area is home to about 5.37 billion people, 68% of whom have little to no access to the Gospel and are predominantly unreached by missionaries.





I am beyond excited to have this opportunity to serve the Lord in this capacity and to preach the Gospel and make disciples! I would like to kindly ask you to consider partnering with me in praying for what God will do in this next season, as well as if you feel led to partner financially.





“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.” ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭28‬:‭19‬-‭20‬ ‭





I would like to share with you what God has been doing in my life recently and an exciting opportunity He has given me. God has been placing a call to full-time missions on my heart lately and after much prayer and consideration, I will be joining Youth With A Mission (YWAM) at their Lancaster, PA base.