Jimmie’s recovery

One of our fellow employee Jimmie his home was lost to a fire recently. He lost his best friend in that fire he was a care giver for him. He is already going through a lot especially with losing someone he cared so deeply about. He is in need of some extra help. As a community can I please get everyone to help anything helps please and thank you it would be very appreciated. He is a 63 year old man and he’s so sweet and kind please help.