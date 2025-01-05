Help Jim Accursio Walk Again

On December 21, 2023, Coach Jim Accursio’s life took a dramatic turn when he suffered a very rare spinal stroke, which paralyzed him from the waist down. This tragedy has been incredibly challenging for Jim since wounds on his backside have prevented him from receiving necessary physical therapy. He's been bedridden until the wounds heal. Despite these challenges, his courage and determination remain unshaken as he focuses every day on healing and the belief that he will walk again, a belief shared by everyone around him.

Jim has been a dedicated father and amazing grandfather to Khamari and Trinity, For more than 30 years, while working full-time as a businessman and realtor, Jim has committed himself to volunteering as a coach and mentor in North Palm Beach and Jupiter communities. As a local volunteer, he's been a highly motivating, top-winning sports coach, mentor, and friend to many children, young adults, and their families in the area. His commitment and 110% dedication to volunteering have left a long-lasting impact on everyone he has encountered, establishing many life-long relationships with those he's mentored. His unwavering support and dedication to local athletes have been a beacon of hope and strength for all who know him.

To continue Jim's rehabilitation, he will need extensive physical therapy, transportation, and medical support. As soon as the funds are available, Jim will be focused on moving close to his son and grandchildren in Idaho where his family there can have more oversight and involvement in his healing process. This is where the donated funds will be used. With the same determination, words of encouragement from all who know him, and a little financial support from his friends and family, God willing, Jim will walk again! Please find it in your hearts to assist in this endeavor, as he and his family would be eternally grateful. Please help him. This man deserves it!