Jim Hanson Memorial Fund

The Hanson family learned in March of this year that our beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather Jim had been diagnosed with a rare and terminal form of cancer. He passed away on his 88th birthday.





Jim grew up in Alaska and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He spent his life serving the community of Yakutat, both at the telephone company and at The Light House Cafe, where so many came to know him. He and his wife Dixie were happily married for 61 years.





As the family navigates the days and months ahead, we would greatly appreciate anything you could offer. All gifts will go to support Dixie and help with the estate expenses that remain.





Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly.



