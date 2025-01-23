Supporting The Glavin Family

Hello everyone!

I'm starting this fundraiser to help out my dear cousin, Jill Glavin, to be able to help cover her extra expenses at this difficult time. Jill is doing the best she can to try to assist her mother, Gail Glavin, who is battling cancer.

I know that many friends and family want to be as much of a help as we can but it's hard when we're spread out in so many different locations.

If you can, please consider donating to this cause.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

~Jen Glavin



