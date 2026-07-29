Jill in Brazil Sixtieth Birthday Fundraiser

I'd lost my will to live.





As many already know, my beloved and only dog Willow died on November 15, 2025, the day before my 60th Birthday, and today (May 17, 2026) would have been Willow's 15th birthday. To commemorate my belated 60th Birthday and to remember Willow on hers, I've created this fundraiser to support Tribo Nawa, a non-profit Plant Medicine Healing Center in Marica, Brazil, where I convalesced from January - May 2026.





Following Willow's death, I spent weeks in bed wondering how I would survive the long, dark cold winter in Edmonton alone in my house. After so many personal losses and life changes since 2021, and also struggling for years as a Canadian military veteran on disability with Complex PTSD, chronic pain and refractory depression and grief, I was done. Empty. Hopeless.





I prayed for a miracle.





Then, in early December 2025, two dear friends (one is a veteran) invited me to accompany them to Marica, Brazil to attend some Ayahuasca ceremonies at Tribo Nawa for what was initially a 3 week trip. They knew I had been to Peru in 2023 for an initial Ayahuasca experience/research retreat with Onaya Science. I immediately accepted their invitation. The first of many miracles for me.





I arrived at Tribo Nawa on January 9, 2026 where I met the founder Zen and his group of extradorinary healers. After the second Ayahuasca ceremony, Zen invited me to stay on as long as I needed to experience the plant medicine and to benefit from the environment he and his tribe have created. How could I say no?





I moved into Tribo Nawa on January 22, 2026 for what would be 4 months of ceremonies, plant medicine (Ayahuasca, Hapé and Kambo), deep rest, mindfulness, journalling, countless conversations, songs, meals and unconditional love. Knowing my people-pleasing personality, receiving support like this took some getting used to. Many fears and anxieties popped up. I felt like I was playing "whack-a-mole" with the judgements and criticisms that frequently bubbled up in my mind.





At the start, I had no idea how long I would stay. I was embraced by everyone there, including the dogs and cat! There was no pressure, no agenda, just an intuitive free-flow of healing opportunities. The healing came in stages and expanded with each ceremony. I went deep. I knew I had to if I was going to have any quality of life with the time I have left.





I had a major breakthrough in late March where I needed a stabilization period for my nervous system to regulate. My departure date kept changing. Zen and his tribe gave me their 100% support and encouragement. The old Jill would have felt like a burden. Here, I was gifted with patience, understanding and guidance.





With the intent in making this healing accessible to all, Tribo Nawa, a non-profit organization, is run solely on private donations and revenue generated by regular Ayahuasca Community and private Ceremonies held on site in a Maloca (rotunda) built by Zen and the guardians over the last 7 years. In the beginning, ceremonies were held under the stars on the property as the facility was built in stages. With the help of private donors and back-breaking work by Zen and his team, Tribo Nawa is now a healing center ready to expand operations to include private retreats for individuals and groups. As a gesture of gratitude, I have created this fundraiser to "pay-it-forward", to help Tribo Nawa realize the vision Zen was given many years ago, to help connect hearts to our higher consciousness.





I stayed at Tribo Nawa for a fraction of what I would have paid at other centers. I suspect they took a financial loss inviting me to stay for so long at such a reduced price. I was given a comfortable room with a private bath, hot, gluten-free meals and fellowship. I attended over 20 ceremonies hosted by both the Tribo Nawa healers and also guests from various tribes from the Amazon. It was extraordinary!





I was treated with dignity and respect and over time developed many life-long relationships with the healers and friends at Tribo Nawa, which was a major part of my healing.





"Healing Through Connection".





Funds raised by this campaign will go towards creating a website, social media marketing, upgrading guest-rooms (mini-fridge, additional furniture), kitchen equipment and other miscellaneous expenses to support their mission. Trust me when I say every dollar donated will be spent wisely and frugally.





I have meaning and purpose now. As I continue to heal and grow and with my background in education programs and administration, I will be assisting Tribo Nawa in retreat development, marketing and promotions.





What price for a life? If this story inspires you, please considering donating and sharing my story with anyone you think may be interested.





Thank you and God bless you for taking the time to read this and supporting this amazing organization! Oh, and Zen...he is Canadian!





Much love,





Jill Younghusband, CD

#JillinBrazil





"Tribo Nawa is not merely a retreat center; it is a place for transformation. Our name, translating to "A Tribe of People Not from the Amazon," speaks to the universal human longing for reconnection—a bridge between the ancient wisdom of the Indigenous forest and the fractured psyche of the modern world.





Our mission statement is “healing through connection “ We believe that true healing happens when we connect with our hearts and our higher consciousness.”



