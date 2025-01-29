JFK ME The AI Powered Truth Engine

Uncovering the Past, Empowering the Future

Join Us in Making History Accessible to Everyone

For decades, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy has been a mystery buried under millions of fragmented, declassified documents—many of which remain unstructured, difficult to search, and nearly impossible to analyze at scale.

JFK ME is changing that.

We are building an AI-powered investigative research tool that will allow anyone to explore and analyze the vast collection of JFK-related government records—including FBI, CIA, Warren Commission, and newly released declassified files. Using advanced AI technology, JFK ME will cross-reference, structure, and extract insights from these documents in ways that have never been possible before.

Why We Need Your Support

We are raising funds to focus on completing this project and delivering the free version of JFK ME to the public as soon as possible.

A custom GPT version of JFK ME will be available through ChatGPT, providing access to a curated portion of the dataset—offering a powerful, free, and open tool for anyone who wants to explore the JFK archives. However, due to the limitations of that system, this free version will only support a fraction of the data.

To unlock the full dataset and its advanced features, we are also developing a paid version that will allow for:

✅ Access to the complete dataset—millions of pages of structured, indexed, and AI-enhanced historical records.

✅ Advanced AI-powered search & cross-referencing—making it possible to analyze connections across thousands of documents instantly.

✅ Metadata structuring & chunking for deep research—enabling a level of document analysis that has never been available to the public.

✅ Scalable vector storage for large-scale document retrieval—allowing users to find the most relevant information with precision.

Building and delivering both versions—the free custom GPT and the full AI-powered research system—requires extensive development, processing power, and infrastructure.

Your support today allows us to prioritize and accelerate the completion of JFK ME so that we can bring the free version to the public as quickly as possible.

Why This Matters Now

🚨 The final JFK documents were released in 2023, but no single tool exists to make sense of this massive dataset.

🚨 Journalists, researchers, and the public struggle to analyze millions of pages, many of which remain unstructured and difficult to navigate.

🚨 AI is the key to uncovering hidden insights, and we are pioneering the most advanced system ever built for historical research.

How You Can Help

✔️ Donate – Every contribution, big or small, helps us complete this project and deliver the free version of JFK ME.

✔️ Share – Even if you can’t contribute, spreading the word on social media is invaluable.

✔️ Engage – Join our community, follow our progress, and be part of the movement to make this history accessible.

Final Thoughts

JFK ME is more than a research tool—it’s a mission for truth, transparency, and unrestricted access to historical knowledge.

Your support will help us bring this technology to the public, ensuring that future generations can investigate history like never before.

💡 The truth is out there. Help us uncover it.



