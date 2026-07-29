JFC Surprise

As we know, Love Trapped: Owens v. Echard is approaching its conclusion. We always knew this story would be impactful, but what Stephani has achieved has exceeded all expectations. I’d like to show her some JFC love to express our appreciation for the immense time, dedication, and care she has poured into this project.





If we meet our goal, we will be able to surprise her with something really special. Even if we don't quite reach it, I know she will be deeply touched by whatever we get. I look forward to sharing more details once we see what we've raised together.





I realize you have been asked to financially support various efforts throughout this journey, and your generosity has been incredible. If you are in a position to contribute once more, please consider donating to this gift for Stephani.





Thank you all for being so incredible!!!

-SN