Hi :) My name is Lauren Renee, and I’m currently in CA traveling in a school bus to spread the love of Jesus wherever He leads me. In 2018, God gave me a dream of having a school bus filled with wild, firey Jesus lovers, and we were traveling around America releasing revival fire in the streets through dance, worship, evangelism, art, etc. We carried the love, joy, freedom, and hope of Jesus to cities, festivals, college campuses, national parks, beaches, etc. As these burning ones left the bus, fire, confetti, and rainbows exploded into the streets, and we began dancing, worshipping, and sharing the love of Jesus with adults and children alike! Thousands of people were getting radically encountered by Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Revival, salvations, healings, and miracles were exploding in the public places all over America and wherever the bus traveled, we were leaving a trail of fire behind us! The power and glory of God was being spread all over America in a transformative way!

After this powerful dream, I started praying for a school bus!! 4 years later, a family I met once felt led to give me their bus so I could start the ministry!!! God answered my prayers and gave me the school bus for FREE! And it was already converted on the inside as a home! In Jan 2024, God told me to leave Dallas and go to California with the bus! And on Feb 18th, the morning I woke up to drive to CA, Jesus whispered, "Come and follow me and I will make you a fisher of men!" I left TX to follow Him by faith to the Promised land of CA and carry the love of Jesus! On the road trip and since being in CA, I've had many divine encounters, opportunities to encourage people, pray for families, dance with children, share the love of Jesus, and even give toddlers fun rides on the bus fulfilling their dreams! God has done so many miracles! I even got to lead a man to Jesus and baptize him in the ocean recently!

God has given me a clear vision for the Jesus revival bus ministry and what He wants to do through us! That's where I need your help to make this dream become a reality and bring the kingdom of heaven to earth!! The Glory bus will be filled with a family of wild Jesus lovers and worshippers carrying His love and presence everywhere we go and sharing the Good News of His salvation to the darkest places that need His light (Isaiah 61)! We will do community life together, create and make art and music, worship/prayer, and loving and serving each other like Jesus and his disciples! We want to create a family that is traveling together and also invite others to travel with us either in the bus or as a caravan of Jesus lovers in RVs, buses, etc. It is my heart also to have younger women traveling with me who I can mentor and help them walk in the fullness of their identity as daughters of God and as the Bride of Christ.

My prayer is that the bus will be a house of prayer and worship on wheels (Isaiah 56:7) where every tribe, tongue and nation is welcome to come pray, worship, and encounter the Lord together in unity! It will be like the Tabernacle in the OT carrying the glory and presence of God everywhere we go and releasing the fragrance of heaven on earth through music, dance, art, serving the least of these, sharing the gospel, etc. We want the bus to be the dwelling place of God’s tangible presence and glory (Psalm 132). We will carry God’s holiness and presence, shifting the atmospheres through worship and prayer. We will carry the light of Jesus into the darkest places and host fun outreach events with music, art, dance, etc. for children, families, outcasts, brokenhearted, homeless, etc, to reach the least of these with the Good News of Jesus, and to fill the dark places with His light, joy, love and freedom!



My goal is to raise $45,000 to help make the bus more livable by adding a shower, insulation, a table/more seating, solar panels/batteries for electricity, doing some repairs, and to buy more supplies for a team and outreach. We want to get art supplies, instruments, and sports balls, hula hoops, dance flags, paint, etc for the kids and families when we do outreach in different places. Also the finances will help with covering diesel and maintenance repairs for the bus. Will you consider partnering with us?

Thank you so much for reading and wanting to partner with us to spread the love of Jesus!! God's heart is for revival and transformation in America and the harvest is ready!! We are so excited to be apart of what He’s doing in the earth! Please contact us if you want to share your resources or skills by helping do some work on the bus or donating art, instruments, flags, etc that we can use or sell to raise support for the ministry. We would love to even have you travel with us for a week or two! Reach out if you want to connect! laurenhwrd@gmail.com

Thank you so much for partnering to make this dream become a reality and sowing financially into the Jesus revival ministry for such a time as this to carry his love and hope to America! Your prayers are so appreciated!!!! Love and blessings :)