33rd Company's Gospel Mission to Japan

Japan is one of the most unreached countries in the world. Less than 1% of 126 million Japanese people are Christians. The vast majority have never heard the Gospel. You look around Japan and see that there's hardly any churches, and people don't even have purpose in their lives. 33rd Company is here to change that, and I'm going to be a part of that change. Jesus will work wonders through us in this nation and the rest of the world.

And as I conclude the Jesus Year Internship, heading to Tokyo, Japan has always been a dream of mine. I've loved it ever since I was little, not just because of how cool or interesting the food and culture is. But the people. The people there are very important to me. And they are to Jesus too. I want to see the brokenness of the Japanese people start to fade, and start a revival of hope and purpose that'll spring up all over in Japan. With the team of gospel sharing, disciple making laborers I'll be with, big things will happen in the name of Christ. We will be coming alongside and partnering with three local ministries, (Awakening Asia, Bridge City Church, and Paz Church) where we will serve, encourage and equip the local community there.

It's going to change lives. And I truly trust Jesus is going to bring salvation for the Japanese people, and there will be a revival in that wonderful country.