Jesus Statues for the Community

For years, I have combined my passion for faith and creativity by designing and 3D printing Christian artwork, including Jesus statues that inspire people and spark conversations about Christ.

My goal is to purchase a large-format Giga Storm 3D printer that will allow me to create much larger Jesus statues than I can currently produce. These statues can be displayed in churches, ministries, community spaces, and homes as reminders of God's love, grace, and hope.

This project is about more than a printer. It is about using art and technology to share the message of Jesus Christ with others. With a larger printer, I will be able to create pieces that make a greater impact and donate selected works to churches and ministries that may not have the resources to obtain them.

Every contribution helps move this vision forward. Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or pray for the project, your support is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for helping me bring faith-inspired art to our community and point others toward Christ.

God bless,

Craig