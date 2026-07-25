Jesus School Tuition

Hello!

After much prayer and seeking the Lord, I believe He is calling me to attend Jesus School in Orlando, Florida. This is a step of faith that I don’t take lightly. My desire is to grow deeper in my relationship with our Lord Jesus, be grounded in His Word, and become more like Him, in all His beauty, just as He has called all of us to be.

Attending Jesus School will provide me with dedicated time to learn, grow spiritually, and prepare for the work I believe God is calling me to. My hope is not simply to gain knowledge, but to become more like Christ and to faithfully share His love with those around me.

I’m raising funds to help cover tuition that comes with attending the 1 year program. Every gift, no matter the amount, helps make this opportunity possible.

If you feel led to support me financially, I would be deeply grateful. If you’re unable to give, I would appreciate your prayers just as much—that God would continue to guide my steps, provide what is needed, and use this season to draw me closer to Him.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering being part of this journey. Your encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than I can express.





"Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things." - Colossians 3:2



