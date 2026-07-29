Jesus School Orlando Year 1

At the start of this year, during a time of prayer and fasting, the Lord put Jesus School Orlando on my heart. I didn’t fully know what it would look like, but I knew He was asking me to trust Him and walk by faith one step at a time.





The following week, I felt led to apply to the school. Even when I had questions or didn’t know how everything would work out, the Lord continued to make my path clear. I applied in faith and got accepted into Jesus School a couple days later!





After talking with the leaders in my life and continuing to pray through it, the Lord opened the door for me to visit the school back in April. I spent a week there and it completely marked me. During that week, the Lord spoke to me so much, confirmed things in my heart, and grew my hunger for Him even more. Being in that environment showed me that this is truly where God is leading me for this next season.





I believe that this is more than just a school opportunity, it’s a step of obedience and surrender to what God is calling me into. I’m raising support to help cover tuition, housing, food, travel, and any other expenses as I prepare to attend.





If you feel led, I would be so grateful for your prayers and support. More than anything, I want to continue to follow wherever Jesus leads, I’m thankful for every person who chooses to partner with me in this journey.





Thank you so much for believing in what God is doing in my life.

—Serena Calderone❤️‍🔥✝️