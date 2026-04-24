Jesus School and Living Expenses in Florida

Hay! I’m Tori Skinner.

i’m leaving for a Christian school called Jesus school Mid-End August, I am raising this money as I won’t have much time to work. Being in school.

i will be learning to dive deeper and deeper into my relationship with Jesus.My heart will grow and I will be taught how to live even more so for the Lord that has saved us. Outreaches are a part of school. And I got accepted into HOUSE OF BETHANY!!!(Worship school) Which means I might be a little more busy then I thought. But I praise the lord for the opportunity, to learn to worship him even more with my whole heart.





I ask if you feel led or willing to give I would deeply appreciate it. I invite you to be apart of the Lords next season of my life, i would love to share even more so!! I thank you for every and all donation. I am trying to be fully funded by August 16th. Thank you, and praise the Lord!!🤍🤍🕊️✝️





“Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks.”

‭‭John‬ ‭4‬:‭23‬ ‭NIV‬‬









(if anyone wants to know more I would love to contact you, you can either email me OR DM me on Facebook, Instagram (ToriBethany.Sparrow)!!





swsparrow2025@gmail.com (Email)







