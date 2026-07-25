Caring for the widow and orphan and their dogs💕

Always With Me: Memoir & Ministry for Abused Women and Their Pets





The Mission

To complete a raw, hard-hitting Christian memoir exposing the reality of spiritual warfare, and to launch Always With Me—an aggressive rescue ministry providing safe refuge, recovery, and housing for women fleeing violent abusers alongside their companion animals.













The Testimony: From a 25-Year Addiction to Sudden Liberation

Dear Family,

I am a daughter of the Most High King, a recovering addict, and a survivor. For 25 long years, I was trapped in a heavy methamphetamine addiction and wrapped up in a violent, abusive relationship.

Then, I made my first active step of obedience: I walked away from the abuse with absolutely nothing but my clothes and my dog—a precious companion left to me by a man who tragically died in my arms three years ago. The exact moment I stepped out in obedience, God completely and instantly broke the chains of that 25-year addiction. Through the immediate grace of Christian networks, I was provided with a safe place to hide and rebuild.













The Memoir: Tracking Christ Through the Darkest Quarters

During this season of healing, God placed a fierce calling on my heart to write a memoir. This book focuses on the relentless pursuit of Christ, showing His DNA visible through every broken, impossible person I encountered.

This is not a sugar-coated story. It confronts controversial and heavy themes:

The realities of the criminal underground. The raw grip of drug addiction and death. Intense spiritual warfare and demonic possession. The ultimate grace of Christ, the Gentleman who rescues us no matter where we are.













The Hidden Gap: Why This Ministry is Critical

Through my own journey navigating shelters, I discovered a fatal gap in corporate church ministries: abused women with pets have nowhere to go.

The Statistic: Globally, 56% of documented women delay leaving a violent, abusive home because they do not know what will happen to their companion animals. Most shelters completely ban animals. Women are forced to choose between their own physical safety and leaving their defenseless lifelines behind with an abuser.

The upcoming ministry, Always With Me, is inspired by the pure, undefiled religion of James 1:27—caring for the vulnerable in their deepest affliction. It will provide dedicated, secure emergency housing where women and their animals can heal, recover, and triumph together.













The Warfare and Current Need

Because this project directly threatens the kingdom of darkness, the spiritual warfare has been relentless. The enemy has heavily attacked my dog’s health; standard veterinary treatments failed, causing severe muscle wasting and further injury to my lifeline. The warfare even targeted my daughter, who survived a suicide attempt while I stood the ground in prayer and worship. Now, even the very device I use to write my book is under digital attack.

I am standing entirely in faith, knowing it is always darkest before the dawn. I am not asking for a handout—I am asking for an investment into a frontline Kingdom mission.

Your financial support today will directly fund:

Critical Veterinary Care: Restoring my dog's health so she can continue to walk and be my lifeline. Memoir Completion: Securing a safe, reliable, and uncompromised digital device to finish typing and publishing this manuscript. Ministry Groundwork: Legal setup, administrative fees, and initial structural planning to launch the Always With Me refuge network.

If you cannot give financially, I humbly ask for your fierce prayers of protection over my daughter, my companion animal, and the completion of this manuscript.

Thank you, and God bless you.

"Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress..." — James 1:27



