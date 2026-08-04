Jesus said, "Get up..."

I'm here because as I sat on the kitchen floor I heard, "Give send go."





I have just been evicted from our apartment after losing my car to a series of problems that made it foolish to do anything but salvage it, after having to give up my job because sadly my boss became Mr. Hyde and seeking the Lord, God's response to my prayer was "quit," plus various other troubles in recent months. Nevertheless, I am grateful because Jesus has overcome the world and right now, today, it is well with us.





Going forward, as always, I'm trusting the Lord to provide all that my cat and I need; He is faithful. Right now our need is great but God is greater! I have to find and pay for housing, find and pay for movers, secure some sort of transportation, get work, and take care of everything that comes up as the pieces start falling into place.





My court date was this morning so I am still a little stunned (and saddened) by this turn of events... So who am I? I am very loved dust. Jesus called me to Himself some years back and since then I have been born again, not of flesh, but of God. I am redeemed. Praise be to God! I am uncomplicated, I love the Lord, and though I have been knocked down by some troubles of life... I've chosen to keep trusting the Lord, and, God willing to "Get up..."





I would love the gift of your prayers. And, if the Spirit moves you, I also need fast cash as well; more is always better. God knows that! He's the one who showed us that not only did He feed everyone until they were satisfied, there were 12 baskets of bread left over. What an awesome God we have!!! HalleluYah! HalleluYah! HalleluYah!





And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these My brothers, you did it to Me.’ Matt 25:40





Much love to all of you. Don't forget to add me to your prayer list. Thank you.







