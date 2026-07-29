Jesus Loves You Bumper Sticker with Radio Stations

Hello Brother and Sisters! My bumper sticker has made over 10,000 impressions since I put it on a few years ago. Every car behind me has the opportunity to see "Jesus loves you!" and get a couple of Christian radio stations to go to and hear God's Word, a sermon, or worship music. I'm barely making enough at my full-time job to survive right now. But I was thinking that with 4 days off, I could invest a great number of hours into this and get sales of the bumper sticker moving.





We live our lives in circles. Unless we're actively going after the lost, being on the road is one of the few times when our lives do interact with them.





Why radio? Many reasons! It's easy. It's in every car already. It takes no setup. The station stays even if you turn off the radio. Most importantly, there's a bit of randomness where the Holy Spirit can put his Fingerprint on it and time things out perfectly. (Love it when He does that!) QR codes are too small for bumper stickers, and podcasts take time to locate. In many states, it's illegal to mess with your phone when you're driving, but it's NOT illegal to turn the radio on!





My goal is to find the frequencies in most cities that offer Christian content and create this bumper sticker to sell in that region. Sales go directly from the Etsy listing to Cafe Press for immediate shipping.





Please help me get some time off of work so I can get this project going. I could also use some money to advertise it. Mostly, your prayers are the most important. Our Loving God LOVES to talk with us. Thank you for your time and just being part of the family. ✝💗✝🙂✝